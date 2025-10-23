Howard University professor urges ‘white allies’ to follow mass killer John Brown

Universities across America have become dangerous indoctrination tools helping to push radical ideologies on our nation’s youth, and one radical professor couldn’t be making this clearer.

Stacy Patton teaches media, journalism, film, and communication at Howard University in Washington, D.C. — and she apparently has a deep appreciation for murderers.

“You see the Ph.D. next to her name, as if that means anything any more. In fact, usually, these days, Ph.D. is just a signal that you’re crazy,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “So this woman is advocating for white political allies to emulate [a] vigilante mass murderer.”

Patton pointed to militant John Brown in a recent blog post, writing “So when white allies ask, ‘What can I do?’ Here’s the answer: Be like John Brown. Ask yourself, what am I willing to burn so somebody else can breathe?”

Brown was a militant abolitionist before the Civil War, who in 1856 orchestrated the Pottawatomie massacre. Alongside his fellow militants, he dragged five Kansas settlers out of their homes and executed them. In total, he had killed around 10 people directly and was responsible for the deaths of several others through these violent raids.

Later, he was tried for treason and eventually hanged.

“So this is the guy that this woman is glorifying. And by the way, he didn’t sacrifice himself. He slaughtered innocent men to ignite a race war. This is the guy that a college professor is calling for modern white progressives to take up his torch,” Gonzales says.

Now, leftists have been posting flyers all over college campuses urging students to join “The John Brown Club,” using slogans like “Hey, Fascist! Catch,” which was written on one of the bullets loaded into Charlie Kirk’s assassin’s weapon.

Under “Hey, Fascist! Catch,” the flyer reads, “The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

Gonzales explains that “The John Brown Club” is now “just used as a collective group name for Antifa.”

“So we know of other Antifa members who have carried out violence under the banner of ‘The John Brown Gun Club,’” she says, citing the example of an Antifa member who tried to firebomb a Washington state ICE facility in 2019.

“That guy was a member of ‘The John Brown Gun Club,’” Gonzales says.

“So in reality, this woman knows that she is in fact glorifying a man who represents that. A man who represents violence being carried out across the streets in this country. She knows that she has a direct influence over the next generation. She knows that she is of course trying to instigate these people into committing crimes,” she continues.

“These professors are not educating these students any more. They are there to simply radicalize them,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.