Ex-psychic who spent years speaking to demons sheds light on Taylor Swift occult controversy

Jenn Nizza was just 13 years old when she had her first tarot card reading. Without her knowing, the seemingly innocuous event would usher her into the realm of demonic spirits. Just a few years later, after the first spirit visited her, Jenna trained to become a medium, believing she was helping people find peace and understanding by contacting what she assumed were dead loved ones.

Later, when she met Jesus Christ and surrendered her life to Him, Jenna realized that she was never speaking to the spirits of deceased people; she was actually speaking to masked demons.

Her intentions to help people haven’t wavered, but now she lives out her calling through ministry and sharing the gospel.

Allie Beth Stuckey recently invited Jenna onto the show to share her unique testimony and provide insight into how the occult is hidden in some of the most unsuspected places – like yoga and Taylor Swift .

On the subject of Swift, Jenna contends that the megastar is deeply involved in the occult and so are her “swifties,” even though many don’t realize it.



“Taylor Swift presents as this Christian-looking, innocent girl years ago, and then you see the darkness boldly, blatantly” emerge after so many people “are already hooked,” says Jenna, adding that this sequence of events “is strategic on behalf of the enemy.”

According to Jenna, “[Swift’s] music boldly promotes New Age ideologies and concepts,” especially songs like “Karma” and “Invisible String.”

While “Karma” may seem obvious, “Invisible String” is a song many would categorize as an innocent love song.

However, Jenna says the song is based on “the invisible string theory” – the idea that “there's an invisible string wrapped around your thumb [or] your pinky” and another “wrapped around somebody else's thumb or pinky that you've crossed paths with at some point in your life.”

This invisibly connected pair are often referred to as “twin flames” or “soulmates,” which Jenna says are also New Age concepts.

“The idea is that … you have this energetic soulmate/twin flame, which are all lies and doctrines of demons, and [Swift] pushes these all out in her music,” she tells Allie, adding that Taylor is also “doing witchcraft on the stage.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

