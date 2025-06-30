Pornhub flees Texas after SCOTUS ruling, citing free speech and costs — but it's hiding the malevolent truth

On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upheld a Texas law requiring pornography websites to verify users' ages to prevent minors from accessing explicit content, ruling it constitutional under the First Amendment. The dissenters were the expected radical left-wing trio: Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

They apparently “really want children to have access to porn,” scoffs Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Leading the charge for Texas in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton was Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom Sara loves for the long list of wins he’s racked up as the Lone Star State’s top cop. While Paxton’s time as AG is likely limited as he gears up to challenge John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican Senate primary, kids in Texas are now safer thanks to his unwavering commitment to conservative values and to ensuring that Texas remains a stronghold for protecting families and upholding moral standards.

While Sara and the “Unfiltered” panel, which includes Matthew Marsden and Eric July, are thrilled with SCOTUS’ ruling, the sad reality remains: The decision on whether or not to protect children from pornography had to be decided by the highest court in the country — a bleak picture of our nation’s waning morality and war on children.

“An age restriction or an age verification should be a bare minimum,” says Sara. The only reason adult content companies haven’t been implementing them is they’re either “too lazy or too evil.”

Pornhub, the leading adult content platform in the world, receiving billions of monthly visits, disabled its websites in Texas, complaining that the law infringed on adults' free-speech rights, posed privacy risks through mandatory ID verification, and was too costly to implement.

But if free-speech rights were really being jeopardized by implementing an age barrier, then why are there “age restrictions on every gun site?” asks Marsden. And as for the complaint that it’s too expensive, Eric July, who runs his own comics website , says that digital mechanisms like age verification are “automated” today, meaning it’s not nearly as expensive as Pornhub and its parent company, Aylo Global Entertainment, have made it out to be.

“What was expensive 10 years ago isn't any more, especially with regards to something like this,” he says. “Now it doesn't require a lot of money and resources.”

Marsden then brings up another excellent point: “Think about how big Texas is, and they're just like, ‘No, we're out.’ … Economically that's a crazy decision. So it’s not about the money.”

If it’s not about the money, and there are already age restrictions on websites that sell or promote adult content and products, then why is Pornhub leaving Texas over the requirement to implement age barriers that would protect children from harmful exposure?

To Sara, it’s obvious: “[They] want to get them while they're young.”

“If we get them while they're young, we've got a lifelong porn addict who's going to continue coming back to our website,” she sighs.

