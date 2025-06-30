On June 20, residents of an Indianapolis neighborhood were shocked when a normal thunderstorm resulted in a giant spherical object flying into their neighborhood.

Thankfully no one was injured — but the presence of the strange object now has everyone scratching their heads.

Tech infrastructure company V2X, which has a location in Indianapolis roughly one mile away from the crash, has claimed the large orb-like enclosure, which is said to be made of lightweight materials and used to protect radar antennas.

“I think it probably got turned over and caught in the wind, and unfortunately, it flew away. We’re really thankful no one got hurt or anything. No one got injured. But that’s what it is. I can confirm it’s not an alien satellite or an alien spaceship,” Andrew Belush, a V2X site executive, explained.

However, BlazeTV host Dave Landau and his panel on “Normal World” have their own theories as to what the object really is.

“The used oil tank at a Diddy party,” ¼ Black Garrett jokes, while Derek Richards chimes in that it could have been “Somalia’s attempt at a nuke.”

“The Epstein client list,” Landau says, adding that it could also be holding “all of Hollywood actresses' original noses.”

“Well, I think it’s a miracle that nobody was hit by this giant spaceball,” he adds, on a serious note.

