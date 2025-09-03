Filmmaker David Mamet tells Bill Maher that Democrats have destroyed the family — and he agrees

Iconic filmmaker David Mamet got into an enlightening discussion about Democrat policies destroying the American family, and liberal podcaster Bill Maher did not disagree.

Mamet was being interviewed by Maher on his "Club Random" podcast when Maher tried to challenge him on the notion that liberals want to destroy the family.

'Liberals actually think they're doing good. I know a lot of times it's really just about making them feel good. ... But they're not actually trying to destroy.'

"I know you think liberals want to destroy the family," Maher said to Mamet.

"No. I don't think they want to destroy the family. I think they have destroyed the family," Mamet responded. "But they haven't destroyed my family."

"But they didn't really do it on purpose," Maher replied.

"Wait a second. What you're saying is 'I didn't know it was loaded,' right?" Mamet joked.

"Yes!" Maher laughed.

"That's what Lee Harvey Oswald could have said!" said Mamet, referring to JFK's assassin.

"Okay. But liberals actually think they're doing good," Maher responded. "I know a lot of times it's really just about making them feel good, which is what's so obnoxious when they do that. But they're not actually trying to destroy ..."

"Yes, and we understand as dramatists is that nobody ever did something for a bad reason," Mamet interjected.

The video was first published in June but resurfaced as a clip on social media this week and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mamet said that President Donald Trump called him after his past appearance on Maher's show and scolded him for not defending the president's claims of a stolen election. He said Trump spoke to him for 20 minutes to persuade him about his argument.

Mamet is best known for the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Glengarry Glen Ross," as well as the films "The Untouchables" and "Wag the Dog."

