Glenn Beck’s URGENT warning: The AI singularity is already here, and nobody’s talking about it

In an interview on the “Relentless” podcast last week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared that we are now “in the singularity.”

Altman was pleased, adding, “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it’s going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world.”

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck doesn’t share his excitement.

“That comes from terminology about a black hole. You get to the point of singularity. It means you’re now in the gravitational pull of the black hole and that you’re past the point of return. You cannot reverse the engines. You are going into the black hole,” he says.

“We are there. So now what do we do?” he asks.

The first thing that needs to be done, he says, is “make sure that China doesn’t control” the outcome of AI.

“Let’s make sure that it’s not evil immediately because it’s a surveillance tool for China,” he says.

The second point of action is negotiating.

“Your town must negotiate hard for you,” he says, using data centers as an example.

“If they want to build in your town, you have two choices. You can say no or you can say no unless, unless we have no more property tax, unless you’re paying for 20% of everybody’s electricity,” he says.

“You negotiate like hell, and you ask for the moon and the stars,” he continues.

“And it should not be done in the darkness. This should never come to a community where the community hasn’t had an open discussion and a vote,” he adds.

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