Democratic mayor sorrowfully shuts down encampment of violent protesters after lethal police shooting of Corey Ruiz

A violent encampment that included dozens of homeless people was dismantled by order of the Democratic mayor, who sounded very sorrowful and reluctant about the decision.

The encampment was ostensibly out of protest against law enforcement after Corey Ruiz, a black man, was shot and killed by officers last month in Madison, Wisconsin.

'Multiple efforts and calls to end the occupation peacefully were made but ultimately ignored.'

Video from the lethal incident showed several police officers struggling to control Ruiz before one yells, "He's got a knife!" and another shoots him several times. One officer was injured by Ruiz with the knife, according to the police chief.

Protesters called for "justice for Corey" despite the evidence that the shooting was justified by his alleged actions.

On Tuesday, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a video explaining that the protesters had gotten violent and set fires in the encampment at the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin streets.

"For nearly two weeks, I and city staff have been working day and night to peacefully resolve the occupation of Williamson and Baldwin without law enforcement intervention," she said. "The city has committed to maintaining space for members of the community to gather and grieve, and we stand ready to do that work in collaboration with the family and the community."

She went on to say protesters got violent when the city began to clear out the encampment.

"Unfortunately, as city staff cleared the area, rocks and other items were thrown at city employees and two fires were set," she continued. "As a result, law enforcement was called in to stabilize the scene, and a small number of individuals were arrested. Again, multiple efforts and calls to end the occupation peacefully were made but ultimately ignored."

She added that about 50 "unsheltered" people at the encampment were offered hotel rooms and transportation to the rooms with "as much compassion as possible."

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Despite her attempts to appease the far-left protesters, more demonstrations sprung up after the mayor ordered the encampment cleared out. One video from the New York Post shows protesters screaming and threatening people trying to drive through the intersection.

"Even one community member killed during interactions with the police is too many," Rhodes-Conway concluded. "The grief, anger, and frustration are real, and I feel it too."

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