Police fatally shoot black male amid arrest in Madison, Wisconsin; police chief says male hurt cop with knife; protests ensue

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, fatally shot a male who a pulled knife and injured an officer amid an arrest Wednesday afternoon, the police chief said — and the incident has sparked protests.

Social media video of the shooting went viral, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, adding that some Wisconsin politicians have criticized police. ABC News said the fatally shot male was black.

'It's an absolute tragedy when a member of our community is killed by anyone, but especially by the police.'

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said there is no bodycam video of the shooting since no frontline officers have body cameras, the paper reported.

The fatally shot male was suspected of stealing bicycles and attempting to enter unlocked cars, the paper said, adding that when police located him, he fled on a bicycle.

Multiple officers tried to restrain and arrest the male, and a struggle occurred at the intersection of Williamson and South Baldwin Streets around 1:35 p.m., the paper said.

Chief Patterson at a Wednesday news conference said the male drew a knife and injured one officer during the arrest attempt, and the officer then shot and killed the male, the paper reported.

Officials have not publicly identified the fatally shot male, the paper added, only saying that he was in his 30s.

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More from the Journal Sentinel:

Videos of the attempted arrest and shooting, reviewed and verified by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, showed three officers struggling with the man. Officers can be heard yelling "he's got a knife." Another officer approaches and shouts "Taser" and attempts to use a stun gun on the man, who appears to fall over or is pulled down by an officer.



As the man is on the ground, one of the officers shoots the man three times and another officer briefly covers her mouth with her hand. Officers subsequently can be seen attempting to tend to the man.

The paper said state Rep. Francesca Hong — a lifelong Madison resident and leading candidate in the Democratic primary field for governor — criticized the shooting and stood with others at the shooting scene Wednesday evening.

"I am horrified and devastated," she said in a statement posted to social media, the Journal Sentinel said. "This was an execution, and it never should have happened."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, also a Democrat running for governor, said in a statement he was horrified by the shooting and likened it to prior police shootings in Kenosha and Minneapolis, the paper said.

"Each incident reopens deep wounds, raises difficult questions, and reminds us of the urgent work that remains to build trust, transparency, and accountability in our systems," Crowley said, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers — who endorsed Crowley days ago — asked protesters to remain peaceful and respectful, the paper said.

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"There must be transparency and accountability in any investigation moving forward," Evers said in an X post, the paper said. "We will continue to keep the loved ones and family of the individual who was killed in our hearts and prayers. His life mattered."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, also a Democrat, said in a statement she was angered and saddened by the shooting, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"There is real pain in our city right now," the mayor said, according to the paper. "It's an absolute tragedy when a member of our community is killed by anyone, but especially by the police."

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