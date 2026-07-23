Greasy mime charged with harassing park workers faints in court

Mimes, at their best, are the most honest way of representing the absurdity of man — saying everything without a word, exaggerating every gesture until the absurdity can't be missed.

A Massachusetts mime just stripped that idea bare, literally.

One woman alone reported more than 50 encounters that escalated over roughly two months.

Known around Boston's suburbs for roaming public spaces in a black-and-white mime costume, Hernan Villagran Lux, 29, of Framingham, was arrested Sunday evening by Massachusetts State Police troopers who recognized him near the Cochituate Rail Trail — a popular site for boating, hiking, fishing, and swimming — and found he had an active warrant, according to a State Police spokesperson.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says Lux is facing criminal harassment charges after three female state park employees said he terrorized them for months.

Lux frequently posts videos of himself in the full getup on his Facebook and Instagram pages — suit, top hat, cane, face powdered a stark white. Other posts show him wearing only underwear in outdoor settings; his captions are in Spanish.

The attorney’s office says the three women, all employees of the Department of Conservation and Preservation, knew Lux by name and appearance, and one woman alone reported more than 50 encounters that escalated over roughly two months.

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According to Boston 25 News, Framingham District Court Supervisor Andrew Mange said the women described an “extensive number of contacts” involving him staring at them and smiling in a way they found "really unnerving and frankly terrifying."

Mange also told the court that the women said the encounters had grown increasingly brazen — including one instance in which Lux allegedly "stripped down to his underwear, slathered cooking oil all over his body, and began working out right by their staff area."

As bizarre as the case may sound, the arraignment hearing took yet another unusual turn. As the allegations were read aloud by Mange, Lux fainted on the stand and had to be treated in court.

He pleaded not guilty, and the judge ordered a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. Lux is due back in court on August 6.

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