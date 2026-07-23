ICE haters claim victory after 'major bank' shuts down deals with detention companies

Illegal alien activist groups have been protesting against a familiar banking company that had been providing lending services to companies running federal detention centers — and the pressure appears to have worked.

De-ICE Citizens Bank, a left-wing organization dedicated to protesting against Citizens Bank, took credit for the decision.

'None of these virtues seem to matter to the activist groups, as they have tried to define us through a narrow lens inconsistent with who we are.'

"Citizens Bank has announced it will exit its lending agreements with CoreCivic and GEO Group. This is an incredible win for everyone who refused to let a major bank finance the human suffering caused by ICE detention! Community resistance matters," the group said Friday on social media.

However, in an exhaustive statement dated Friday, Citizens Financial Group denied that the decision had anything to do with politics.

"Citizens has been disappointed that the activists have dragged it into what is largely a political matter," the bank said.

"Public characterizations of Citizens by activist groups, including as it relates to our commitment to immigrants and to communities, do not reflect who we are or the record we have built," it added. "Citizens is deeply committed to serving our customers, colleagues, and communities."

Citizens Bank claimed that the two companies' "capital needs and financing structures" changed after making deals with the federal government. "This is a business decision based on changed commercial circumstances and does not reflect any change in our view regarding these companies' business models or operations," it said.

The bank also touted its work with nonprofits serving immigrant communities and accused the activists of misrepresenting the character of the institution.

"None of these virtues seem to matter to the activist groups, as they have tried to define us through a narrow lens inconsistent with who we are," Citizens said.

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De-ICE Citizens Bank activists said they would continue to seek concessions from the bank.

"This is a huge victory, but the fight isn't over," the group said. "We're calling on Citizens to publicly commit in the next 10 days to ending any and all current and future banking relationships with CoreCivic, GEO Group, and every other private prison company. This is the standard their peer banks have already met."

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