Steve Deace: Why America must PAUSE AI data centers before it's too late

The race to build the infrastructure powering artificial intelligence is accelerating at breakneck speed, but BlazeTV host Steve Deace warns that the public is being asked to accept sweeping changes without meaningful scrutiny.

“There’s a real sense that this stuff has just kind of gone from zero to 60 like that,” he explains. “Like why do we have to do all this like right now, right? And you know, we’re all realizing now the aftermath of ‘we have to shut the country down right now. It’s the worst thing right now. You don’t want to kill Grandma right now.’”

“And now, you know, we’re seeing the evidence of how much of that was a lie from the very beginning. So anticipate moving forward that an instant crisis that needs to be solved right now that no one knew about 10 minutes ago is going to be met with wide swaths of suspicion,” he continues.

However, there is a nuanced discussion to be had on data centers.

“Two things can be true at once, right? We certainly shouldn’t be taking people’s land in order to put up a monstrosity that almost none of the people in that community will then ultimately get a job to work at. At the same token, we need data,” Deace says, noting that the government simply needs to “pause and listen to the people.”

“Hear what they have to say. Make your case to the people. I would not just pause. I would pause for a purpose. And it would be a purpose of we’re going to have a national conversation about this,” he adds.

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