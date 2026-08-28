Trump plans to SLASH regulations to ease beef prices after rancher Glenn Beck's impassioned plea

President Donald Trump immediately took action after a plea from Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck to deregulate farmers and ranchers to fight back against a processor monopoly.

The president posted on Truth Social Friday that he is unleashing farmers and ranchers to allow them to more easily butcher their livestock and help lower beef prices.

'I am authorizing legal documents to be drawn in order to allow Farmers and Ranchers to be given the right to PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD.'

Beck interviewed the president on his show Wednesday and explained how four large meat-processing companies have a chokehold on the industry that has been driving up beef prices. Beck has particular knowledge about the regulations that hold back ranchers because he runs a working cattle ranch in Southeast Idaho.

"I run a ranch, so I know what it's like, and I'm telling you, it's the processing plants," Beck told the president. "There's four of them, and I think two of them are not even American. It's bad. And I believe they're colluding with each other.

"I'm surprised that the ranchers and the farmers haven't done it, because they're smart as hell. I'm surprised, because that's been going on a long time, Glenn," Trump responded.

"Help us. We can't butcher with all of the federal regulations," Beck said.

On Friday, the president said his administration would move quickly to pass the deregulation of beef processing.

"Ranchers and Farmers have always been a number one priority for me. They work very hard, are smart, efficient, and immaculately CLEAN, but for years I have heard that they have had a tremendous problem with the Big Processors, who many say are a nasty Monopoly," the president wrote.

"There are, essentially, 4 of them, a very non competitive number, and they make life miserable for our wonderful Farmers and Ranchers, and I can’t let that happen, can I?" he added. "So, in order to break this powerful monopoly, with much of its ownership based outside of the U.S., I am authorizing legal documents to be drawn in order to allow Farmers and Ranchers to be given the right to PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD. This should move quickly."

Beef prices have been rising steadily due to a decrease in U.S. cattle production. Over the last three years, the average U.S. beef price has risen by about 37.8%.

Agriculture Dept. Sec. Brooke Rollins also posted about the deregulation proposal.

"We are on it Mr. President!" she wrote. "Our great AMERICAN ranchers produce the highest-quality, most incredible beef in the world AND it is a matter of national security that we be able to feed and fuel ourselves."

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.@POTUS tells me he will look into SLASHING harmful regulations in the beef industry that lead to high prices. I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers. Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry. If… pic.twitter.com/xxNBrhWUI4

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 26, 2026

She said officials would seek to:

waive red tape in processing,

expand ranchers' ability to sell across state lines,

rescind outdated guidance,

add technology for faster safety data,

grow real support for small processors (funding and deregulation),

fight consolidation so small processors can compete, and

expand truth in labeling.

"The world is hungry for American beef!" she added.

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