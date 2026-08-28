A conservative group broke no laws. Police warned its convention venues anyway. This is free speech in Canada now.

Authorities in Hamilton, Ontario, a city on the western tip of what is now being called Lake America, are desperate to prevent Canadian nationalists and international remigration activists from holding a conference.

Despite the ongoing public-private campaign to shut them up and drive them out of town, the Dominion Society of Canada is holding its ground and remains committed to holding its sold-out DomCon 2026 on Saturday.

'They could not stop us.'

The weeks-long "anti-hate" campaign to prevent the conference from happening largely relies on claims from a report issued by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, a leftist organization chaired by Sue Gardner. Gardner is a liberal who previously served as executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation and as head of Canadian state media's English-language website.

CAHN — which plays the Southern Poverty Law Center's game of painting critics of mass migration, gender ideology, and LGBT extremism with the same brush as bona fide neo-Nazis — characterizes the DSC as a "white nationalist organization that uses propaganda and political campaigning to promote mass deportations on the basis of race, ethnicity, and religion."

The DSC alternatively refers to itself as a "nonpartisan advocacy group dedicated to promoting Canadian identity, heritage, and nationalism."

The organization is critical of multiculturalism and contends that "a Canadian is not anyone who simply arrives, fills out a form, and collects benefits." Instead, the group states that "Canadians are descendants of the brave pioneers who built this country" and that "Canada was uniquely forged through cooperation with our First Nations peoples."

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DAVID BOILY/AFP/Getty Image

The group has drawn the ire of leftists for raising concerns about "replacement migration" and advocating for a total moratorium on immigration as well as mass deportations.

Daniel Tyrie, the founder and chairman of the DSC, told Blaze News, "Demographic change is the most pressing issue facing Canada and the Western world and yet our politicians and media refuse to address it. We built the Dominion Society and are hosting DOMCON26 to raise awareness and discuss the most important policy solution of our lifetimes: remigration."

At the beginning of the month, the taxpayer-funded Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Center issued a guide for local businesses aimed at shutting down events held by so-called extremist groups.

The center, which noted that the DSC was planning to hold its conference in the area, called on "residents, businesses, institutions, and elected leaders to stand together in rejecting hate."

B'nai Brith Canada was among the groups that joined the censorship campaign, calling on federal officials to block "foreign extremists from entering the country to attend" the conference. The conference originally had Martin Sellner, the Austrian founder of the Remigration Institute, and Charlie Downes, a spokesman for Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain, scheduled to speak.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the freedoms of conscience, religion, thought, expression, various media of communication, peaceful assembly, and association, but police and political officials have proven more than willing to help shut down the DSC and its event.

"There is no place for hate and white supremacy in Hamilton," Pakistani-born Aslam Rana, the member of parliament for Hamilton Center, said in an official release. "This conference, and the organization hosting it, represent a racist and extremist ideology masquerading as a nationalist movement. I unequivocally condemn this event and the hateful ideology behind it."

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, the socialist who unsuccessfully ran for premier of Ontario four times, said in a statement to Blaze News, "I stand firmly and reject hateful, hurtful rhetoric and racist and discriminatory activities of all kinds. The City of Hamilton will not allow this conference to be held in any of our facilities and will continue to encourage privately owned and operated venues to do the same."

Horwath, who sent concern-mongering letters about the event to local businesses, added that she has shared her concerns about the event with the Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Center and Hamilton Police Service.

The Hamilton Police Service, which did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment, stated online, "The messaging associated with DomCon is divisive and exclusionary and can negatively impact the sense of safety and belonging within our community. We have heard those concerns from members of the community and take them seriously."

The police made no secret that it has encouraged "venues to consider the impact this event and its messaging may have on the broader community when making decisions about hosting it."

After noting that a previous DSC booking had been canceled on Thursday, police implored residents to call their snitch line with any information regarding a potential alternate venue booking.

When Jason Willett of Wiretap Media called the snitch line and pressed Hamilton police about whether they were infringing upon Charter freedoms, an officer responded, "We're not infringing, we're not telling venues that they're not to book. We're just making venues aware of who they are booking with."

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Remigration protest in Toronto, Canada. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images.

Canadian-based lawyer Eva Chipiuk noted, "If citizens are lawfully gathering, talking to one another, expressing political views, and engaging with their fellow citizens, that is not something for the police to be 'policing.' And when police solicit tips from the public about citizens engaged in otherwise lawful political expression and peaceful gathering, we should be asking some very serious questions."

"A free society requires citizens who are free to speak, gather, disagree, and participate without being treated like suspects for doing so."

Josh Dehaas, interim litigation director with the Canadian Constitution Foundation, noted, "Charter rights belong to all Canadians, not just those whose speech or ideas the police or mayor agree with."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Andrew Lawton, a Conservative member of the House of Commons, spoke out, however, stating, "I have significant issues with the Dominion Society but I am unaware of any criminal allegations against them or any credible suspicion their conference would be illegal. It is not for police to target venues who may wish to rent space out to a group who is breaking no laws."

"The establishment is doing everything they can to stop this event, because they know if people learn about our ideas they will catch on like wildfire," DSC Chairman Daniel Tyrie told Blaze News. "Local politicians and government-funded NGOs have smeared us. The mainstream media has published hit piece after hit piece. ... We have committed no crimes but now the police are going door to door pressing venues to cancel on us or refuse our booking in what can only be described as mafia-style intimidation tactics."

"But they failed!" continued Tyrie. "Despite their best efforts, they could not stop us. DOMCON26 will proceed as planned. It will be a pivotal moment in Canada's future."

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