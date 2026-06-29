'No American flags': Calls for remigration intensify after latest Muslim demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan

In a recent demonstration, the Muslim community of Dearborn, Michigan, took to the streets, marching and chanting in a way that has renewed many Americans' concerns about immigration in this country.

Videos of the scene in Dearborn, Michigan, a town which has found itself near the center of the national debate about immigration due to its high concentration of Muslims, began emerging Sunday morning.

'There are no American flags, but there are flags of many other countries.'

The march was described as an "Ashura procession."

In a video originally posted by Brendan Gutenschwager and later circulated by other accounts, hundreds of Shia Muslims can be seen marching down the street, making hand gestures and salutes, chanting, and waving a number of flags.

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None of the flags, as some people observed, were American flags. All appeared to be foreign flags, some of which have words written in a foreign script.

Many observers were distressed by this demonstration of apparently unassimilated Muslims who have gained a foothold in America.

Ned Ryun, the CEO of American Majority, wrote, "If you look at this and don't immediately conclude that mass remigration must happen, and happen quickly, you are a moron guilty of suicidal empathy."

Replying to Ned Ryun, Elon Musk voiced similar thoughts on the video and made a chilling observation: "There are no American flags, but there are flags of many other countries. Those whose loyalty is to another country over America are, by definition, traitors and must be expelled immediately."

Gad Saad addressed President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, saying, "Does this concern you at all? If yes, what are the remedies?"

Eric Daugherty pointed out that this is not what assimilation looks like: "TERRIFYING: Dearborn Michigan just went maximum Islam, flooding the streets and making clear they're here to conquer, not assimilate. This is why Islam needs to be repelled! Islamist flags waving, THEY WANT TO END THE WEST."

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