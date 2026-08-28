This Muslim Democrat is OBSESSED with the genital mutilation of minors

Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed made his stance clear on the genital mutilation of minors in a recent interview on Fox News with Jesse Watters — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is disturbed.

“Sex changes for minors, do you support that?” Watters asked El-Sayed.

“I just think the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of health care you should have. And if you’re a minor, it’s your parents. Now, if you disagree with that ... if you disagree that health care decisions need to be made by a doctor and their parents and a patient, then I think we just agree to disagree,” El-Sayed answered.

“So you think it’s OK for a parent to slash his kid's ding-a-ling off? You think that’s OK?” Watters asked.

“Do you really want to have this conversation? Are you circumcised?” El-Sayed asked.

“Circumcision’s different than castration,” Watters said, shocked.

“It’s a problem that you think that you get to decide what happens between a parent, a doctor, and a patient. And I’m just saying that yes, circumcision is surgery on a kid's ding-a-ling,” El-Sayed added.

“Circumcision is not chopping off a child’s genitals. That is wild stuff,” Gonzales comments, noting that while he refused to answer Watters, some old audio of his does.

“Right now, 31 bills have been introduced across the country to restrict health care access among trans people seeking gender-affirming care. It’s ironic that a party that decries medical tyranny in the form of flimsy cloth masks thinks that it can get between a person and their doctor,” El-Sayed said in unearthed audio.

“To add insult to injury, an additional 66 bills have been introduced to restrict trans youth from school sports. Seriously, let the kids play. Trans rights are human rights. And this Pride Month, remember that those rights are not a foregone conclusion in this country and that we must keep up the fight for equal dignity, equal protection, and equal rights under the law,” he added.

“By the way,” Gonzales comments, “it seems like other Sharia doctors are pretty obsessed with mutilating genitals too. In Abdul's own state of Michigan, a Detroit-area clinic allowed a doctor to perform a female genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota.”

“Female genital mutilation is that they, like, cut off a part of a girl’s genitals,” she adds.

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