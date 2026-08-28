Why TikTok's astrology defense for Lindsay Clancy is against God's design

The Lindsay Clancy case has generated no shortage of online speculation, but a new theory gaining traction on TikTok may be among the strangest yet.

Rather than examining evidence presented in court, some social media users are using astrology and birth-chart readings to argue that Clancy's husband, Patrick, was actually responsible for the deaths of the couple's children.

“Women on TikTok are using astrology to argue that Patrick actually committed the killings. And they’re using divination. They’re using what they claim to be some connection with the divine and with the universe to try to prove their case,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey explains.

“So they’re using Lindsay and Patrick’s birth dates to create birth charts,” she says, noting that these women have “too much time.”

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. That’s what’s going on here,” she adds, before playing clips of women arguing their case on TikTok.

“Patrick Clancy did it, and you will never convince me otherwise. His sun sign is at 24 degrees of Gemini. That is a violence degree. That’s a malevolence degree and a danger of accidents degree,” one TikTok user said.

“So to all the Patrick Clancy haters, I can validate for you that he was a jackass because he was cheating on Lindsay, and I confirmed it. This is his chart,” another one said.

One TikTok user even used Lindsay’s birth chart to claim that she “likely had a very deep need to protect, nurture, and provide safety to children, her own children, and vulnerable populations.”

“Astrology is not a scientific method. It’s not thoughtful. It has its roots in ancient pagan traditions. It’s a religious belief system that Christians should have absolutely no part in whatsoever,” Stuckey says.

“But this just goes to show social media, astrology, the New Age, conspiracy, true crime, toxic empathy, all of these things are coming together in this very, what I think is dangerous and disturbing combination of the American female psyche,” she continues.

Stuckey also notes that God warns against use of divination, necromancy, mediums, magic, fortune, fortune tellers, and tarot cards.

“That’s not where we’re supposed to be seeking wisdom,” she says, “because all of that makes us vulnerable, I think, to demonic influence."

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