Texas teen allegedly stabs pregnant woman in face — and it isn't the first time she's been accused of such a crime

A 19-year-old Texas woman is accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in the face, and it isn't the first time the suspect has been accused of such a crime.

Carrieale Williams last week allegedly invited the victim to her home on Dona Lane in Houston after meeting her at church.

'That is extremely violent.'

Williams allegedly tried to hide the knife from the victim, who has not been identified, but the victim noticed it. When Williams pulled out the knife, the victim grabbed for it, and Willams responded by stabbing her in the face, arms, and hands.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Court documents allege the victim is dating Williams' ex-boyfriend.

A judge also indicated that Williams herself was believed to be pregnant at the time of the alleged attack.

One neighbor told KTRK-TV that the neighborhood is usually quiet.

"That is extremely violent. I didn't know any of that was happening," Damiun Becnel told the station. "My neighbors are usually chill, so hearing that, hearing that story came from my neighbors is kind of crazy."

The pregnant victim is expected to be OK, according to police.

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Williams is charged with aggravated assault, and charging documents accuse her of intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing bodily injury to the victim by stabbing her with a deadly weapon.

What's more, during Williams' court appearance, a judge noted that she was accused of attacking a different pregnant woman prior to the current allegations. Williams last year allegedly pushed her pregnant sister down and punched her in the stomach amid a dispute about a phone charger.

Williams' sister, who was six-months pregnant at the time, requested dismissal of charges after Williams completed a 10-hour anger management course. KTRK said the case was dismissed.

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