Democrat lieutenant governor RESIGNS after heinous sex accusations surface

When Mikie Sherrill picked Dale Caldwell to be her running mate on the gubernatorial ticket in New Jersey, she called the Methodist pastor a "voice for the voiceless."

Only a year later, Sherill called for Caldwell to resign from his office after an independent report documented numerous allegations of sexual and ethical impropriety against him.

'There has been a culture in Trenton, probably since the birth of our nation, to sweep this under the rug. ... Allegations would never be taken seriously, action would never be taken, and victims would just have to either quit their job or move on.'

The investigation into Caldwell began after an anonymous tip warning about his behavior with women. That investigation turned up "credible evidence" that he made an inappropriate comment to a female staffer and had sought a promotion for a state employee he was dating.

Sherrill announced Caldwell's resignation at a media briefing Friday.

"His decision will allow us to move forward with important work serving the people of our state," the governor added.

Caldwell had earned praise as the first black president of Centenary University in addition to being a pastor of the United Methodist Church.

He is accused in the report of saying to a staffer after being rejected by her friend, "You young women are looking for young sperm."

The report said he denied that allegation but that the investigators did not find the denial credible.

Caldwell denied the report's allegations and said he wasn't given the chance to provide his own witnesses or properly address the claims.

"This unnecessarily protracted and one-sided process lacked the requisite due process that should be afforded every citizen of this state," said his attorneys in a statement.

Sherrill did not have the authority to remove Caldwell herself, but his resignation prevents impeachment proceedings by the state legislature.

"There has been a culture in Trenton, probably since the birth of our nation, to sweep this under the rug," said Sherrill about the allegations. "You can speak to numerous people who’ve worked in the statehouse for decades who felt this day would never come, that allegations would never be taken seriously, action would never be taken, and victims would just have to either quit their job or move on."

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A group that described itself as black "faith, civic, and community leaders" approved of Caldwell's resignation in a statement Friday.

"I will move swiftly and thoughtfully in choosing a new lieutenant governor who will represent my administration and the people of New Jersey with honor and integrity," Sherill added Friday.

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