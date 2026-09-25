'NEVER going to happen': DHS Sec. Mullin CRUSHES 'open borders' Democrat pushing 'radical' anti-ICE bill

The Trump administration has fired back a scathing response to a Democrat congresswoman who called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished.

Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois said the bill she announced Wednesday would dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, abolish ICE, and reroute their funding to a new department pushing community-based justice policies.

'Our 270,000 DHS patriots are keeping Americans SAFE — unlike this open borders politician who refuses to prioritize Americans over illegal aliens.'

The DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin replied in a statement to Blaze News.

"Radical leftists are calling to defund the police and abolish DHS. It’s NEVER going to happen," said the secretary. "Our 270,000 DHS patriots are keeping Americans SAFE — unlike this open borders politician who refuses to prioritize Americans over illegal aliens."

A spokesperson for the DHS also responded to Ramirez with a list of the worst illegal alien criminals ICE has deported from the U.S.

"Representative Ramirez should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these dangerous criminals from her district — NOT vilifying law enforcement," the spokesperson said.

Ramirez replied in a lengthy statement to Blaze News via email.

"Every day, Americans wake up with a new reason to dismantle DHS, reimagine safety, and build something that honors our shared humanity," the Democrat said.

"The people have the power to reshape the government: instead of the weapon DHS has proven to be, we need a department built on the best parts of who we are and can be, and the best examples of how we can take care of each other in hard times," she added.

RELATED: AOC makes embarrassing mistake while defending Don Lemon — the ridicule is hilarious

"My Reimagining Safety Act PROTECTS [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency], [the Transportation Security Administration], the Coast Guard, and Customs functions, expands [the Federal Emergency Management Agency], and delivers funding back to our communities," Ramirez continued. "Markwayne and DHS will keep spreading cheap lies and fearmongering in a desperate attempt to save face because dismantling DHS and building something new is part of how we hold them accountable, stop corruption, and end their lawlessness."

Ramirez had previously said the new criminal justice department would be "human- and community-centered" rather than be centered on "surveillance" and "terrorizing people."

She had also earned the scorn of many when she said she was a "proud Guatemalan" first and an American second.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!