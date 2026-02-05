'Qualm your t*ts': Ocasio-Cortez makes embarrassing mistake while defending Don Lemon — and the ridicule is hilarious

Social media smart alecks have had a field day with a mistake made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in a post intended to defend former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Ocasio-Cortez posted a video of her speaking to Lemon and explaining that he was being persecuted by the Trump administration to make him an example for others to censor their opposition to the president's policies.

'You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.'

However, many noticed that she appeared to mistakenly use the wrong word in her crazed rant.

"Intimidation is an age old tactic to qualm public dissent and outrage," she wrote in the post on the X platform.

"This Administration is going after public figures to encourage the American people to self-censor," she added. "But we will not be silenced, and we will not accept this violation of our First Amendment Rights."

Unfortunately for her credibility, the word "qualm" is a noun and not a suitable synonym for verbs such as "quash" or "quell," which would have made more sense.

The error was hilariously mocked online.

"Quell? Calm? Squash? So many possibilities," BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey replied.

"You need to qualm down," responded Seth Dillon, the CEO of the Babylon Bee.

"You sure about that 'qualm?'" BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales said.

"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means," one detractor said.

"Qualm? Quell I think is the word you were looking for Bartender in Chief," another critic said.

"I had to check that this wasn't a parody account. A leading member of Congress — a presidential contender — not only doesn't know the meaning of the word 'qualm' but seems to think it's a verb rather than a noun," commentator Michael Knowles responded.

"This is the qualm before the storm, @AOC," actor Nick Searcy joked.

"Qualm your t*ts, then buy a dictionary," one user quipped.

Lemon was arrested for apparently taking part in the storming of the Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota, by anti-ICE agitators. He claims that he was there only as a journalist, but the Department of Justice charged him with violating the right of the churchgoers to practice their religion.

