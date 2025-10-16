Ocasio-Cortez gets hammered online over embarrassing mistake she made during CNN town hall

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is facing brutal and hilarious ridicule on social media after making an embarrassing mistake during a tirade against Republicans.

The congresswoman was lambasting her opponents Wednesday during a town hall on CNN when she bizarrely accused the Deloitte company of dumping toxic chemicals into waterways.

'AOC needs to go back to acting school because her little performance was embarrassing.'

Ocasio-Cortez was asked how she was going to respond to President Donald Trump withholding billions of dollars of federal spending on infrastructure in New York during the government shutdown. She made an apparently unrelated point about the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Once again, this administration is making a foolish mistake by saying that they think that investments in housing and in energy are so-called Democrat priorities," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

"Cutting the EPA as a Democrat priority. You know what this country looked like before the EPA? Rivers in rural areas were on fire because of corporations poisoning the people who lived in those areas — poor, middle-class communities getting poisoned and dumped on by corporations like Deloitte and 3M, pouring chemicals into these places. And they want to call it a Democratic priority," she added.

"And that's why they want to eliminate the FDA!" she said, likely meaning EPA instead.

"Well, you know what? You're damn well right that it's a Democratic priority to keep people from getting poisoned," she added, "from identifying dangerous chemicals that are being dumped and causing cancer in people without their knowledge."

Video of the gaffe was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral with millions of views.

Critics immediately noted that Deloitte is an accounting agency and had nothing to do with any alleged chemical-dumping. Some believe she meant to say DuPont, the chemical company.

"Deloitte is an accounting firm, how are they pouring chemicals into rural areas. @AOC needs to go back to acting school because her little performance was embarrassing at the CNN Townhall," one popular response reads.

"As a former Deloitte employee, I can guarantee that the only thing you'll ever see them pour is a glass of wine. Plus, AOC must not know that Deloitte has gone all in on the climate con and the green new scam," another user responded.

"Oh boy, Deloitte is going to ask AOC to issue an apology, and they should make it stick. This mistake is not just a slip of the tongue; it misrepresents Deloitte's business and could damage its reputation," another reply reads.

Others used the occasion to mock Ocasio-Cortez.

"As a young child, one of my earliest memories are the television stories of Deloitte secretly dumping thousands of old accountants into rivers in my hometown," one user joked.

"Deloitte does a lot worse than this. If you don't wish everyone a deloitteful weekend on your last Friday call, they take you out back and break your kneecaps," reads another jab at Ocasio-Cortez.

A Blaze News request for comment to Deloitte was not immediately answered.

The entire program can be viewed on the congresswoman's YouTube channel.

