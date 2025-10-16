Politico tries to cancel Young Republicans over out-of-context private jokes

The left has launched a cancellation campaign against members of the Young Republican National Federation after Politico released an article exposing leaked out-of-context messages between members.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points out that the left is not angry about the violent text messages sent by Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones, in which he called for the murder of innocent children.

“No, Democrats are actually pissed about leaked Republican messages where the people were clearly making jokes, which is so crazy 'cause I thought liberals were supposed to love it when people made edgy jokes,” Gonzales says.

“Let’s see those liberals protesting in the streets now for free speech,” she adds.

The group chat messages consisted of what Gonzales considers to be the participants simply “goofing off” and “joking in private where they never thought that anyone publicly would see their messages.”

“Would I choose to joke about these things? No, probably not. But it’s a far cry from the actual serious rhetoric that the Democrats engage in literally every day. And they’re not joking,” Gonzales says.

“Now, you also have the Young Republicans organization, who are now — it’s this big production where ‘we have to cancel everyone’s lives because they were joking in private group chats and never thought that these chats would see that light of day,’” she continues.

“And I have to ask everyone in the organization that is calling on all of these people to resign and trying to get them fired from their jobs and all of these things. I just have to ask: What do your group text messages look like? What do your private text messages look like? What do your private DMs look like?” she asks.

“If I just took your phone right now and just was able to just freely scroll through it and go back as many years as I wanted to, I wouldn’t find anything that you’ve said that might be spicy or inappropriate or off-color or anything? It’s just totally PC? I don’t buy it,” Gonzales continues.

“There is no one alive who doesn’t have something in their text messages that they would be embarrassed if it went public because that’s just how people are,” she adds.

And in the case of these Young Republicans, the jokes were completely taken out of context in the first place.

“The headline example, right there, ‘I love Hitler.’ Right there in the headline. Oh, my gosh. Okay. Well, if you keep reading, they’re talking about a meeting with Michigan’s Young Republicans to score more votes,” Gonzales explains.

“And in the message, he said, ‘My delegates I bring will vote for the most right-wing person.’ And then he was like, ‘Great. I love Hitler.’ It was a joke. It was a joke that was completely taken out of context,” she continues.

“I’m not going to condemn it. I honestly don’t care. ... Nobody should care about a group chat with dudes joking around,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.