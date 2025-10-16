Exclusive: ICE arrests alleged MS-13 gang leader on El Salvador's ‘most wanted’ list

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested one of El Salvador’s “most wanted” who stands accused of murder, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that sanctuary politicians across Virginia are protecting as they demonize law enforcement.'

On October 2 in Virginia, ICE agents captured Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, also known as “El Calaco,” believed to be an MS-13 gang leader.

Mendoza Flores was wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide and illicit associations. According to Fairfax County case records, he was arrested in Virginia on August 23 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a criminal felony. The alleged crime was reportedly committed on July 28. Mendoza Flores made bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 31.

The DHS reported that ICE arrested Mendoza Flores due to an active warrant for murder. He was listed as part of the Salvadoran National Police’s “Most Wanted Gang Members” Program.

Mendoza Flores told U.S. authorities that he entered the country as a child in 2015.

RELATED: DOJ files first terrorism-related charges against alleged 'Antifa Cell' after ICE attack: 'Get to the rifles'

Ismael Enrique Mendoza Flores, “El Calaco.” Image source: Department of Homeland Security

“Our brave men and women of ICE arrested one of El Salvador’s most wanted fugitives off of the streets of Virginia. This MS-13 gang member was wanted for murder,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that sanctuary politicians across Virginia are protecting as they demonize law enforcement,” McLaughlin continued. “President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem are not going to allow gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

RELATED: ICE accuses LA officials of giving 'a middle finger to the law' after county paves way for illegal aliens to receive funding

Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The DHS vowed to continue the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown despite the ongoing government shutdown.

The department stated that it “will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown prevent our law enforcement officers from executing the critical mission of securing our nation from the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!