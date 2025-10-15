ICE accuses LA officials of giving 'a middle finger to the law' after county paves way for illegal aliens to receive funding

Los Angeles County officials have declared a state of emergency over federal deportation raids, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement fired back immediately.

Four of the members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the declaration Tuesday, while only one voted against.

'Perhaps the board should "supervise" funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven't recovered instead of criminal illegal aliens.'

The resolution said that the raids have created a "climate of fear" for residents and caused them to be "fearful of leaving their homes to go to work, take public transportation, and access County services."

The motion will allow officials to request state assistance as well as federal resources to protect the communities affected by the immigration operations.

"What’s happening in our communities is an emergency, and Los Angeles County is treating it like one," said Supervisor Lindsay Horvath. "Declaring a local emergency ensures that the full weight of county government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions."

Supervisor Janice Hahn called the raids a "man-made" disaster similar to an earthquake.

"I want our residents to know that we are in this crisis with them — and I want us to have every tool at our disposal in this effort," she added. "For that reason, I think this emergency proclamation is not just symbolically important as a message to our residents, but critical to our response moving forward."

ICE spokesperson Emily Covington released a statement criticizing the declaration and accusing the officials of insulting law enforcement officials.

"The only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law. Perhaps the board should 'supervise' funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven't recovered instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city."

The board said the state of emergency would continue until the board decides to terminate it.

The Trump administration's increased focus on deporting illegal aliens has led to some violent attacks from anti-ICE protesters and rioters. At least one Democrat lawmaker has accused the administration of faking some of the violence in order to justify invoking the Insurrection Act.

Trump has mentioned invoking the Insurrection Act but as of Wednesday afternoon has not yet done so.

