DOJ files first terrorism-related charges against alleged 'Antifa Cell' after ICE attack: 'Get to the rifles'

The Department of Justice under President Trump has formally filed what appear to be the first known charges related to Antifa as a terrorist organization.

In early July, Antifa gunmen were allegedly involved in a violent ambush outside a federal facility in Texas called the Prairieland Detention Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas.

'Antifa adherents have increasingly targeted agents.'

In a document citing the incident, the federal government provided more details about an alleged Antifa terror cell.

A "North Texas Antifa Cell" of at least 11 operatives who were "clad in black and donning masks" attacked the detention center on the Fourth of July, 2025, the DOJ wrote in court documents. The government alleged that some of the operatives were wearing body armor and carrying firearms as well.

The documents, obtained by Fox News and filed in the Northern District of Texas on October 15, alleged that the Antifa cell members were "shooting fireworks towards the facility and vandalizing vehicles and a guard shed."

When the DHS called local police, alleged Antifa members then started issuing disturbing directives.

As Alvarado police were issuing commands to a "black-clad figure," one accused Antifa member allegedly yelled, "Get to the rifles."

That same person then allegedly opened fire on officers, hitting one in the neck area. The wounded officer fell to the ground but was able to return fire.

The accused continued to fire additional rounds until his rifle jammed, which is when the attackers fled the scene, the document added. Police also reportedly found a flag reading, "Resist Fascism. Fight Oligarchy."

Prosecutors previously described the incident as an "ambush" and a "coordinated attack."

Police arrested most of the alleged Antifa cell after the attack. Many were arrested near the scene of the crimes, the DOJ wrote. Alleged Antifa members Zachary Evetts and Cameron Arnold, aka Autumn Hill, were named in the document.



The DOJ claimed that the Antifa cell subscribes to "revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology," which explicitly calls for "the overthrow of the United States Government."

"Antifa adherents have increasingly targeted agents and facilities related to DHS's Immigration and Customs Enforcement," the document added.



