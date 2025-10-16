‘SURREAL’: Glenn Beck shares what it was like talking to the FBI about Antifa

Now that President Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, unleashing the Department of Justice to investigate its funding networks, operations, and supporters, the mainstream media’s marching orders are: Revive the narrative that Antifa doesn’t exist.

Jimmy Kimmel, CNN’s Erin Burnett, and "The View’s" Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, among a long list of other media figures and Democrat officials, are claiming that Antifa is nothing more than an “imaginary” entity — a boogeyman used by the far right to vilify leftist activism.

Glenn Beck, however, has been sounding the alarm on the very real and insidious network that is Antifa. Last week, he aired the following episode exposing the hidden support and funding networks propping up the terrorist organization.

Soon after the episode dropped, Glenn was contacted by the FBI .

“Saturday I get a phone call: ‘The director would like to send over some agents to speak to you, Glenn,’” he recounts.

Shortly after, three FBI agents were sitting in his living room. Glenn called his head researcher, Jason Buttrill, to come over, and they spoke with the agents for two hours.

While the experience was “surreal,” it was also eye-opening.

“Let me just say this: Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director that is willing to go in deep — not surface, but deep,” says Glenn. “I can only imagine what we could have avoided if anyone in an administration would have done this in 2011.”

Glenn has a warning for anyone who has even loose ties to Antifa: “I would be very concerned. … The FBI is deadass serious.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and all of the agents at the FBI,” he says.

This is what we’ve been waiting for.

As for the mainstream media talking heads pushing the narrative that Antifa doesn’t exist, Glenn says, that's "like saying al-Qaeda doesn’t exist.”

Their "logic" is basically that since there’s no headquarters address or HR department, then it doesn’t exist.

“It is a real point used in an intentionally dumb way to mislead,” says co-host Stu Burguiere. If anything, the fact that Antifa is “disengaged from a centralized [entity]” makes the group “more dangerous.”

And yet mainstream figures are pushing a false narrative to make it seem like Antifa is “not a threat.”

“They know it's not accurate, and they're trying to mislead people,” says Stu.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

