Landmark study drops 6 bombshells about women in the workforce — and the truth is complicated

According to feminist doctrine, women are the victims of patriarchal discrimination in the workforce. This applies even to billionaire global icons like Taylor Swift, who aired her grievances in a 2019 song (or melodized tantrum) titled “The Man,” in which she insists she’d have reached the top faster, faced far less skepticism, and been universally hailed as a "genius" or "fearless leader" if only she had been born a man.

“I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man,” the chorus reads.

While Swift’s hypocrisy is nauseating to say the least, the truth is many everyday people still believe that sexism is rampant in the workplace.

But do their claims hold up to raw data?

On this episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu Burguiere dives into a recent study that unveiled what the data really tells us about sexism in America’s workforce.

“Honestly, sexism is a real thing. It's been a real thing — certainly throughout our history at times in certain areas,” he acknowledges. “You wonder though: Have we made any progress in this?”

Media, academia, Hollywood, and any institution captured by progressive dogma will undoubtedly say, "Absolutely not," and maybe even argue that we’ve regressed.

But a 2023 landmark study from the Association for Psychological Science mostly debunked these pervasive myths about gender discrimination in academic science — a field that has been used as the textbook example of entrenched patriarchal sexism. The research team reviewed hundreds of existing studies and large datasets that tested claims of anti-women bias in academic science and came away with six key findings:

1. Women with equal credentials are now hired at higher rates than men.

2. Women win grants at rates equal to men.

3. Women’s journalistic manuscripts are accepted at the same rates as men’s.

4. Recommendation letters for women are equally strong as men’s and have no negative effect on hiring or promotion.

5. Women receive systematically lower teaching evaluations than equally effective men.

6. Women earn slightly lower salaries than equally qualified men.

“The fact is that we have an entire society built on this idea, this assumption, that women go into these fields ... and women are being cracked down upon,” says Stu.

“And the truth is the opposite.”

In an ideal world, he says, “People are considered equally for jobs based on their merit as individuals.”

To hear more findings from the APS study, watch the episode above.

