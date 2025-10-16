Former national security adviser John Bolton indicted by federal grand jury

On Wednesday, a grand jury convened to consider charges against John Bolton, a national security adviser in President Trump's first term and a longtime Trump critic.

On Thursday afternoon, the grand jury came to a decision.

A Justice Department official previously told the New York Post that the case they had against him was 'airtight.'

The 76-year-old former Trump adviser was indicted by a grand jury on 18 counts related to mishandling classified information, eight counts of transmission of national defense information, and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI, according to a DOJ press release.

“There is one tier of justice for all Americans,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, according to the press release. “Anyone who abuses a position of power and jeopardizes our national security will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Bolton stands accused of sending classified information on a private AOL email account as well as keeping "diary-like notes" during his time in the first administration.

Thursday's indictment signals a major milestone in a months-long investigation — with potentially dire consequences.

According to the heavily redacted search warrant affidavit, reviewed by AP upon its September release and used by the FBI to justify its August raid of Bolton's Maryland house, an unredacted section heading reads, "Hack of Bolton AOL Account by Foreign Entity."

More details on the nature of the hack or the "foreign entity" were unavailable due to redactions.

If convicted, Bolton could face up to 10 years in prison for each count, the press release said.

According to CNBC, Trump said in response to the news of Bolton's indictment: "You're telling me for the first time, but I think he's, you know, a bad person. I think he's a bad — yeah, he's a bad guy. It's too bad. But that's the way it goes, right? That's the way it goes."

