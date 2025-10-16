Trump touts the success of FBI's crackdown on violent crime — here are the astounding stats

The Trump administration is reporting astounding statistics regarding the crackdown on violent crime through Operation Summer Heat by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted the stats in a graphic on social media on Wednesday and praised FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and the operation as the "juggernaut that led to all these record breaking arrests."

The operation that began June 24 and ended Sept. 20 included 8,629 arrests as well as 2,281 firearms seized, according to the Department of Justice.

The operation also included 7,757 search operations and 557 "identified children," according to the FBI. Officers seized 421 kilograms of fentanyl and 44,569 kilograms of cocaine.

The operation resulted in 2,081 criminal indictments, the FBI claimed.

"There's one man who is responsible for Operation Summer Heat, and the architect is Deputy Director Dan Bongino," said Patel in an interview with Real America's Voice.

"He drew it up. He put out the mechanics, he went to the field, and he went a hundred percent for these last seven months," Patel added. "And the men and women of the FBI executed Deputy Director Bongino's Summer Heat operation."

"Every one of these arrests means that our streets are safer, and that’s because of the work of this administration, of President Trump and Director Patel," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a media briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

"Every American deserves to live in a city without fear of being mugged, murdered, raped, or shot," said Trump at the same briefing. "We’re going to save all of our cities, and we’re going to make them essentially crime-free."

Bongino also posted a statement about the operation on social media.

"Thank you for your support and patience during this critical operation targeting the most violent criminals, across the nation. We will continue our push to crush violent crime as our Summer Heat operation wraps up."

