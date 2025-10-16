Make-A-Wish exec resigns and loses job after threatening to call ICE on Dodgers fan at Brewers baseball game

A military veteran attending a championship baseball game recorded a woman threatening to call immigration officials on him and sent her to the unemployment line.

Ricardo Fosado said the exchange between him and several Milwaukee Brewers fans began as a friendly rivalry at Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field.

'Call ICE, call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran. ... ICE is not gonna do nothing to me, good luck!'

Fosado said it got heated after the Los Angeles Dodgers got a lead late in the game, and he began recording and cheering while mocking Brewers fans. A woman got into his face and called him a "p***y" for drinking a cocktail instead of a beer.

She then joked to a man in front of her, "You know what, let's call ICE."

"Call ICE, call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl! ... ICE is not gonna do nothing to me, good luck!" Fosado responded while laughing.

The woman takes a swipe at his phone, to which he responds with an expletive.

Video of the interaction was posted online, where it went viral.

The woman was identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, who then resigned as a board member of the Make-A-Wish foundation in Milwaukee. She also lost her job as an attorney at Manpower Group.

"As soon as we became aware of this video, the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation," the company said. "As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization."

RELATED: LA Dodgers say they blocked ICE agents at stadium after campaign to pressure team to condemn deportations

Fosado, however, also faced some consequences for his behavior at the game.

On Thursday, the Brewers released a statement saying that Fosado had been ejected from the game over the behavior he exhibited in the video, including "disorderly conduct and public intoxication."

The statement said that both he and Kobylarczyk were notified that they were banned from the park. Kobylarczyk was banned because she "became physical" in her interaction with Fosado.

"The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark," continued the statement from the team.

WISN-TV reported that Kobylarczyk declined to comment on the story.

The Dodgers went on to win the game and go up two games on the Brewers. Whoever wins the series will go to the World Series.

