Glenn Beck shares four things he learned at Charlie Kirk’s Medal of Freedom ceremony

On October 14, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor in the United States — to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The star-studded ceremony took place in the White House Rose Garden and coincided with what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Declaring the day a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk,” President Trump praised the conservative trailblazer as a "fearless warrior for liberty,” a “beloved leader who galvanized the next generation,” and a “a martyr for truth and freedom.”

Glenn Beck, who attended the ceremony, says he “learned a lot” in the span of a few hours. On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” he shared five things he learned from attending Charlie’s honorary ceremony.

1. President Trump is a force unlike any other.

Even though he was in the Middle East celebrating the peace deal he miraculously facilitated between Israel and Hamas, President Trump cut his trip short in order to be back in time for the Medal of Freedom ceremony, which he insisted happen on Charlie’s birthday.

This required him to go “36 hours” with no sleep, Glenn says, and still he handled it with his usual vigor and showmanship.

“I don’t know how this guy does it. ... Nothing non-natural goes into this guy's body,” he says, alluding to Trump’s commitment to total abstinence from alcohol, drugs, and all forms of stimulants.

2. Marco Rubio is “killing it.”

While Glenn was a fan of Marco Rubio long before he became the Secretary of State, he has noticed an incredible “change” in him since his confirmation.

“He’s killing it,” Glenn says, referencing Rubio’s diplomatic triumphs, hawkish stance on China, and tireless advocacy for American interests abroad.

When he asked Rubio at Charlie’s ceremony what has been the catalyst for his transformation into a total powerhouse, he humbly pointed to President Trump.

3. Erica Kirk is “gaining her voice.”

Even though the widow, mother of two, and new TPUSA CEO is still wrestling with the grief of losing her beloved husband, Erika Kirk is “really gaining her voice,” Glenn says.

During the ceremony, Erika accepted the award on behalf of her late husband and delivered an emotional speech, during which she shared personal anecdotes about Charlie’s faith, relayed a birthday message from their daughter, and pledged to continue his legacy at Turning Point USA.

She closed with: "To live free is the greatest gift, but to die free is the greatest victory."

“She was very good,” Glenn says.

4. The White House is more secure than ever.

“The security perimeter of the White House is astounding. It’s at least doubled,” Glenn says, adding that he’s heard the plan is to “[move] the security perimeter at least a block around [the White House], all the way around.”

This uptick in security has allowed President Trump to breathe a bit easier. “It was the first time I’ve seen the president in many months outside without bulletproof glass between us,” Glenn says.

Glenn’s biggest takeaway from the ceremony was that President Donald Trump, despite the incessant efforts by political opponents and the mainstream media to smear him, is a remarkable human being.

“The president was so gracious yesterday with everybody. I mean, he is really an amazing man,” he says.

To hear Glenn’s full recount of his time at the White House for Charlie Kirk’s Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, including a humorous anecdote showing how intensely strategic President Trump is, watch the video above.

