Female accused of stabbing her newborn baby to death: 'I have never seen anything this gruesome'

A South Carolina female is accused of stabbing her newborn baby to death.

Last Friday night, the female's boyfriend called 911 about a medical emergency at an apartment complex, WHNS-TV reported.

'We will speak for this baby. We will make sure that this baby will receive justice.'

Easley Police Department officers responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and found a newborn baby boy with serious injuries, and the infant was declared dead at the scene, the station said.

WHNS said the baby boy’s official cause and manner of death have not been released yet, but Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner said his mother murdered him.

An T Ngo is charged with homicide by child abuse, the station said.

According to an arrest warrant, while birthing the baby, she “repeatedly stabbed him with a long metal letter opener,” WHNS reported.

Ngo then placed the newborn in a trash bag and put the bag in a different room, the station said.

“It was very apparent that Miss Ngo is the one who tragically murdered this child,” Liner said, according to WHNS.

Liner added, “I’ve been doing this for two and a half decades, and I have never seen anything this gruesome. I’ve never seen anything this bad," the station said.

Ngo was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, officers told WHNS, after which she appeared before a judge for an arraignment hearing Tuesday night. The station said a Vietnamese interpreter translated the judge’s words for Ngo.

WHNS said a magistrate judge cannot set bond for a homicide by child abuse charge, and Ngo must appear before a circuit court judge at a later date. Ngo on Friday morning remained in the Pickens County Detention Center.

Liner told the station the case has been very hard on investigators but that "we will speak for this baby. We will make sure that this baby will receive justice. It didn’t have a chance at life. Not long.”

The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigations, assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s infant death unit. The Department of Social Services has also assisted in the case.

You can view a video report here about the infant's killing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!