Who wants to be a millionaire? Trump issues nationwide bounty on fraudsters

The Trump administration has deployed a new weapon in the war on fraud: vigilant Americans.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance called on citizens to join him in "taking the pledge to protect Americans from fraudsters" and to condition support for political candidates on their willingness to similarly make this commitment.

'Going to keep a lot of people honest.'

Joined in the Oval Office on Tuesday by Vance and other members of what he dubbed the "untouchables," President Donald Trump wedded an incentive program to this anti-fraud campaign.

Under the new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, citizen whistleblowers, including journalists, can receive a bounty ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 for information leading to criminal fraud charges as well as a potential 1% commission for recovered funds.

"If it's $10 million, $200 million, $400 million — we're giving a 1% commission to that person," said Trump.

The president noted further that in the event of a dispute over who deserves a particular bounty, he will weigh in as arbitrator.

The Justice Department said that whereas most existing government whistleblower programs don't issue rewards until after the criminal matters are resolved, this program "rewards whistleblowers at a much earlier stage of prosecution."

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President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nick Shirley. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Whistleblowers are asked to go to america.gov/fraud and submit tips pertaining to federal health care offenses or fraud on programs or benefits administered by federal agencies. Tips are reviewed by the Treasury Department, then referred to the relevant federal office. If the information leads to charges or the recovery of money stolen by fraudsters, qualifying whistleblowers may be rewarded for their efforts.

Trump said that this program "is going to keep a lot of people honest."

Vance said that the program already has one bounty claimant: investigative journalist Nick Shirley.

The president celebrated Shirley's successful efforts to expose fraud, including the unflattering light he shone on alleged fraud in the now-infamous Quality Learing Center and other taxpayer-subsidized, Somali-run day-care facilities in Minnesota.

"Partially as a result of Nick's work, since I took office, 115 Minnesota fraudsters have been arrested and charged," said Trump.

The president further highlighted that Shirley's efforts to date have been so effective that "California recently passed the Stop Nick Shirley Act, an outrageous attempt to crush free speech and to stop the corruption from being exposed."

The young man is reportedly getting a $10,000 bounty for his efforts.

"The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) offers everyone the opportunity to be part of the solution, help expose fraud, and be rewarded quickly for their efforts," Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "I urge all Americans to use this program and play an active role in bringing fraudsters to justice."

"From day one of my administration, we've waged an unprecedented war on corruption and fraud, and will not let our country be looted and plundered by thieves, and pirates, and foreign fraudsters — and, basically, scum," said Trump.

According to the White House, an estimated $260.7 billion in fraud has been uncovered since January 2025 and $72 billion in fraud has been stopped per year as the result of actions taken by the administration.

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