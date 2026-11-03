'Make guys yearn again': Why young conservative men are reclaiming 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Wars'

A growing number of young conservative men are taking beloved pop-culture characters and reclaiming them on their own terms — and unsurprisingly liberals are not taking it well.

The first was Anakin Skywalker, the famous good guy turned super villain who young men on the right are beginning to align with based on the world's rejection of young white men in favor of third-world immigrants.

The latest example is “Malfoid,” a female reimagining of Draco Malfoy that was deliberately created to appeal to traditional masculinity rather than progressive identity politics.

“Over the last several months, we’ve seen this very strange kind of happening online where some of the biggest franchises in entertainment, whether it’s 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' other franchises,” BlazeTV host John Doyle explains.

“These are now being reimagined by young guys on the right who are taking characters once celebrated by liberals and turning them into symbols of something completely opposed to the values of just contemporary society,” he continues.

“Naturally, this has made a lot of people very angry because in their mind, only they get to reimagine what these characters were supposed to be for, what these franchises are supposed to be about, the new DEI sequels and revamps and so on,” he adds.

This, Doyle explains, begins with the artist who “spawned Malfoid,” a reimagined female version of Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy.

“People were asking this [artist] to make a version of Malfoy that was trans or lesbian, and the artist completely refused, and they were like, ‘I drew this to make guys yearn again,’” Doyle says.

This “Malfoid” is meant to appeal to “the sensitive young man.”

“And so, those who stand in opposition to the young men ... they absolutely despise all of this stuff,” Doyle says, noting that now young men are the ones who want a family and are embracing “traditional attitudes.”

“You can kind of see this with both the 'Harry Potter' and the Anakin stuff that, you know, even though on one side you have this guy who fights against the dark lord and then with Anakin, you know, he becomes the dark lord, central to both is literally just having a wife that loves and supports them and having a family,” he explains.

“And all of this is in the wake of literally decades of the young, straight, white male being demonized, being talked about as a threat, something to be dealt with,” he adds.

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