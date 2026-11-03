Trump to ax $4 billion in funding to Israel by year-end

President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that the U.S. will end roughly $4 billion in aid to Israel by year-end.

According to the president, "they don't need it" and he doesn't need the grief from Democrats such as Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan who have attempted to use American aid to Israel as a wedge issue.

'We give them more than anybody else.'

Since World War II, Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid. According to a 2025 Congressional Research Service report, the U.S. has provided Israel with $174 billion — in non-inflation-adjusted dollars — in aid and military defense funding.

Although America and Israel do not have a mutual defense pact, the Obama administration signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding in September 2016 committing the U.S. to annually providing Israel with $3.8 billion in security funding.

Extra to the pledged amount, the U.S. committed plenty of additional funds to Israel following the Oct.7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

For example, Congress passed and former President Joe Biden signed an emergency aid package in April 2024 that carved out $3.5 billion in foreign military financing for Israel; $1.2 billion for Israel's laser defense system, Iron Beam; and $4 billion in defense appropriations for missile defense through Iron Dome and David's Sling.

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Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that "we were giving them $4 billion, we are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year."

"Why? Because they don't need it," said Trump.

The president added, "Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when [Israelis] don't need it?"

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published in July found that 58% of Democrats and 51% of Jewish Democrats believe the U.S. is "too supportive of the Israelis." Roughly two in 10 Republicans said the same.

The Pew Research Center revealed the same month that American views of the Israeli people and the Israeli government have grown more negative in recent years. As of July, 42% of U.S. adults held a negative view of Israelis and 62% held a negative view of the Israeli government.

El-Sayed and other radicals in the Democratic Party have attempted to exploit this growing animus on the campaign trail.

"It's a bad talking point because you can say, 'Why don't we give everyone $4 billion?'" said Trump. "Israel's our number one. We give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We've been doing it for years. I've been doing it. But Israel is a very thriving country. They don't need it."

The president credited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the defunding idea and claimed that the two of them agreed to terminate the yearly sum "months ago."

The White House did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

It's unclear if Trump was referencing the annual $3.8 billion pledged in the MOU — which expires in fiscal year 2028 that starts on Oct. 1, 2027 — for the U.S. federal government. He suggested, however, that the $4 billion figure was in reference to "military aid or cash."

Trump emphasized, however, that Israel can still "buy whatever they want" from the United States.

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