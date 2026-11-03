Internet prankster tries to humiliate struggling dad — but the internet has the last laugh with $500K GoFundMe

A young internet prankster thought it would be funny to trick a hardworking father into believing he'd stolen money from him. Instead the stunt backfired — and the father, who was in his Red Baron employee uniform, won.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes that thanks to the internet, the cruel attempt to humiliate an ordinary working dad turned into a major win for the victim, with strangers donating more than $500,000 to help his family.

Even his employer, Red Baron, has joined in celebrating him.

“I understand the pitfalls of the internet. Like the internet is great for a lot. Social media is great for a lot, but it also is just like a cesspool,” Gonzales says.

“And you know, I think that we have to take the good and the bad with it, especially with some of the things that the younger generation is putting out there for clicks,” she adds, noting that the “bad” of the internet are these “stupid TikTok trends” where people prank strangers.

Among those trending pranks is approaching a stranger and tricking them into pulling out their phone. When they succeed, they play the Apple Pay sound to “make it sound like they just took money from their Apple Cash, their Apple Wallet.”

“And then it’s like, ‘Haha, that’s so funny that I just tricked you into thinking that I just stole money from you.’ And um, it’s just really gross. I just think it’s really gross to do to people. And there was this one that went viral,” she explains.

In the viral exchange, the father yelled at the young internet prankster, explaining that he “can’t even pay [his] mortgage” and has “four kids at home.”

“You never know what someone is going through. And I think pranks are funny, but to pretend you stole money from someone is just not funny. It’s just objectively not funny, especially to do a stranger who you don’t know,” Gonzales says.

However, while the intent was to embarrass the Red Baron worker, those who’ve seen the viral video have been “greatly moved.”

“A hard worker, part of the working class. He’s just trying to pay his bills for his family, and he’s sacrificing a lot to do that. He’s sacrificing time with his kids to do that. He’s going through a hard time,” Gonzales says.

“I mentioned the internet is sometimes a cesspool, but the internet is also sometimes really, really awesome because someone created a GoFundMe for this gentleman, and he’s now raised over half a million dollars,” she continues.

“I donated to it,” she adds, pointing out that even Red Baron, his employer, is “leaning into it.”

Red Baron posted on social media: “He's still here. He’s got a fan club. Including us,” alongside a graphic that reads, “Employee of the month nominations are closed. You know why.”

“I hope he can use that money to spend a little bit more time with his kids and his family,” Gonzales says.

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