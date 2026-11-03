Florida voters: Has your polling station moved?

Heavy rain and severe flash flooding have prompted changes to numerous polling locations in the Sunshine State.

Citing potentially dangerous weather conditions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order on Monday declaring an emergency in Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties.

The Florida Department of State's Elections Division has so far listed 19 polling place changes for Election Day.

In all but Palm Beach County, where Kamala Harris eked out a lead, President Donald Trump won all of these counties by massive margins in 2024.

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Rep. Byron Donalds, the Republican running to succeed DeSantis as governor, emphasized to Floridians affected by the rainfall and flooding: "Above all else, stay safe."

The Florida Department of State's Elections Division has so far listed 19 polling place changes for Election Day.

Brevard County

The polling location for voters in:

Precincts 307, 512, and 525 has been moved from Max K. Rodes Park Community Center in West Melbourne to the New Shiloh Christian Center at 3900 Sarno Road, Melbourne, Fla., 32934;

Precinct 309 has been moved from the Veterans Memorial Complex in West Melbourne to the New Shiloh Christian Center at 3900 Sarno Road, Melbourne, Fla., 32934;

Precinct 306 has been moved from the Eddie Lee Taylor, Sr. Community Center in Melbourne to the Joseph N. Davis Community Center at 2547 Bruce D. Buggs St., Melbourne, Fla., 32901;

Precinct 320 has been moved from Eastern Florida State College's Palm Bay Campus to the Franklin T. DeGroodt Memorial Library at 6475 Minton Rd SE, Palm Bay, Fla., 32909;

Precincts 323 and 509 have been moved from the Front Street Civic Center in Melbourne to the Joseph N. Davis Community Center at 2547 Bruce D. Buggs St., Melbourne, Fla., 32901;

Precinct 517 has been moved from Faith Baptist Church of Palm Bay to the Palm Bay City Hall Council Chambers at 120 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, Fla., 32907.

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Highlands County

The polling location for voters in:

Precinct 20 has been moved from the Springlake Community Center in Sebring to the Penny Ogg Operations Center at 4504 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, Fla., 33870.

Indian River County

The polling location for voters in:

Precinct 7 has been moved from the Sebastian Church of God to the Sebastian Elks Lodge No. 2714 at 731 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, Fla., 32958. This new location is also apparently serving Precinct 8.

Martin County

The polling location for voters in:

Precinct 2, which was set to be Grace Presbyterian Church in Stuart, is now the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office at 135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Stuart, Fla., 34994.

Okeechobee County

The polling location for voters in:

Precinct 10 has been moved from the Fort Drum Community Church in Okeechobee to High Point Church at 4550 N HWY 441, Okeechobee, Fla., 34972.

Palm Beach County

The polling location for voters who were set to vote at the:

Casa Rio Clubhouse in Riviera Beach is now RB Preparatory and Achievement Academy at 7071 Garden Rd, Riviera Beach, Fla., 33404;

Ironhorse Country Club in West Palm Beach to the North County Senior Center at 5217 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 33418.

St. Lucie County

The polling location for voters in:

Precinct 12 has been moved from the Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge in Fort Pierce to the Days Inn Midtown at 3224 S US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, Fla., 34982;

Precincts 49 and 71 have been moved from Oak Hammock K-8 School in Port St. Lucie to the Port St. Lucie Community Center at 2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 34984;

Precinct 51 has been moved from the Disabled American Veterans Hall in Port St. Lucie to the Port St. Lucie Community Center at 2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 34984;

Precincts 67 and 86 have been moved from St. Lucie West Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie to the MidFlorida Credit Union Event Center at 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 34952;

Precinct 92 has been moved from the Brennity at Tradition Senior Living in Port St. Lucie to Tradition Town Hall at 10799 SW Civic Ln, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 34987;

Precincts 85 and 95 have been moved from the Indian River State College Veterans Center of Excellence in Port St. Lucie to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center at 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 34952;

Precincts 6 and 28 have been moved from the Renaissance Business Park in Fort Pierce to the Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, Fla., 34982.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

In addition to voting on a new governor, four other statewide offices, and in 28 congressional races, Floridians are voting on whether to keep Republican Ashley Moody as their U.S. senator or to replace her with the radical socialist Angela Nixon (D).

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