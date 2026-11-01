Why Gen Z men relate to Anakin Skywalker: John Doyle says ‘It’s called being a young white guy’

Anakin Skywalker was supposed to be the chosen one. Instead, he became Darth Vader.

And yet his journey to becoming one of film’s most infamous villains is one that BlazeTV host John Doyle says many young white men relate to — and with good reason.

Doyle explains that Skywalker, who was “born into slavery, rescued by this ancient religious order,” and “told that he’s the most gifted person to ever walk among them,” would then spend his life “being lectured and distrusted and held back by the very people who were supposed to help him fulfill this destiny of his.”

“He wanted to bring order to this corrupt and dysfunctional society. He wanted to have it all, right? A beautiful wife, a family, the power to actually protect the people he loved who were being harmed,” he says.

“But instead, he’s surrounded by incompetent politicians, hypocritical religious authorities, and this disgusting, decaying republic that can’t actually accomplish anything,” he continues. “And so eventually, yeah, he decided that he’s had enough.”

This path would lead him to becoming the “bad guy” who helps a “dictator rule the galaxy with an iron fist.”

And Doyle says that despite the label of “bad guy,” there’s a great reason why so many young men relate to him.

“If you’re telling a story about a naturally gifted young man who is prevented from reaching his potential by old people who are lecturing him but ultimately refusing to answer his questions or address the problems he’s facing, yeah, it’s called being a young white guy,” he says.

Doyle notes that “the actual story” is about “an evil empire ran by white men with British accents representing authority, class, tradition, hierarchy” who are "being fought back against" by “diverse rebels fighting for democracy and equality.”

“Young white guys really just aren’t so interested in a story about a bunch of leftists teaming up with aliens to destroy this homogenous, hierarchical society,” he says.

“This is a story of a young guy who grows up to be, you know, disillusioned by the things around him. He’s withheld from positions which he has actually earned by merit. He’s told that he can’t have things that he looks for, such as, you know, a girlfriend, for these vague and silly reasons,” he explains.

“He’s tortured and harmed by weird alien freaks that society doesn’t actually bother with meaningfully dealing with,” he continues.

“And finally, he decides to turn to what he was told was evil and forbidden,” he adds.

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