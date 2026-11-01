Allie Beth Stuckey: The school debate isn’t public vs. homeschool — it’s Christ-centered vs. secular

Public school or homeschool?

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey warns that parents are asking the wrong question.

“These are not the only two options. It’s not public school or homeschool. It’s public school versus Christ-centered education. That can be homeschool. That can be a co-op. That can be a hybrid,” she explains, noting that a “hybrid” is a “Christian school.”

And while there are traditional Christian schools, college prep-type Christian schools, and classical Christian schools, Stuckey says that “they’re not all created equal.”

“You really have to go into these schools if you’re looking for Christian private education, hybrid academy, classical, whatever. You have to go into these schools. You have to tour. You have to look at if they rely on technology or not, which is a no-go for me,” she says.

“You have to look at their statement of belief, their statement of faith. You have to really understand if they are infusing Christ into all of their curriculum. No matter what you do, education is not an opportunity for you to outsource discipleship to the teacher,” she explains.

“The education should be seen as coming alongside you as the parent and helping form your child as a disciple of Christ,” she continues.

Stuckey believes that this is the “point of education,” and public school cannot accomplish this.

“Even the most wonderful Christian teacher cannot shape your child as a disciple of Christ because she’s not allowed to teach the Bible,” she says.

“She’s not allowed to share the gospel. She is not allowed to talk about history and English and math and science, which God all created, in light of the fact that God is the author of all of those things. She’s not allowed to do that,” she explains.

“She is barred by the law from doing that,” she continues. “And so, the question is Christ-centered versus public, secular education. Maybe not even just public secular, but all kinds of secular, private or public. Do you want your child to be discipled by a secular, sometimes anti-God worldview for 40-plus hours a week? Or do you want them discipled by a Christ-centered, biblical worldview for 40-plus hours a week?”

If parents choose public school, Stuckey argues, they’re choosing “thousands of hours over your child’s life from kindergarten to 12th grade” where “they will be taught from an anti-God perspective.”

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” she says. “I’m not going to send my 6-year-old into the mission field as a missionary to a public kindergarten.”

“And if you say, ‘Well, I live in South Lake, Texas’ or, ‘I live on the outskirts of Birmingham, Alabama, and I know all of our public school teachers. They go to our church. I know that they’re all great. They’re not teaching the woke stuff. They’re not teaching gender,’” she continues. “But are they teaching John 3:16?”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.