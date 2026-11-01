Pastor warns women: ‘Call Her Daddy’s’ divorce advice is worse than Andrew Tate

On the October 21 episode of “Call Her Daddy” — the number-one podcast listened to by American women — host Alex Cooper and guest Sophia Bush discussed divorce while talking about Bush’s past relationships and current marriage to former women’s national soccer team player Ashlyn Harris.

“We can get really, really in our heads about ‘oh my God, I feel like I'm, maybe I shouldn't leave this marriage because can I even get better?’ And the answer is always yes,” said Cooper.

Bush agreed and added, “The answer is always yes. And this idea that it’s too late or you’re too old or who are you to want more? That’s patriarchy. That is crazy. We don’t need it.”

Josh Howerton, Blaze TV host and pastor of Lakepointe Church, believes “Alex Cooper might be worse for women than Andrew Tate is for men.”

Howerton admits that the nonchalance with which the two women discuss divorce makes him “[get] a little worked up.”

“They don't got to counsel the man, the children, or the wife who has their life absolutely cratered because you just got to sit on a podcast and say what you thought would go viral,” he says.

He cautions young women to avoid the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I want to love you enough to tell you the actual truth, and I'm telling you right now, inputs create outcomes in your life, and if that's your input, you're going to have some real crappy outcomes,” he warns.

Howerton points out that Sophia Bush has been married three times. “One of those marriages lasted five months. Great job. ... Her second marriage lasted 13 months. … And her third quote-unquote ‘marriage’ is to a chick,” he says.

He stresses the importance of choosing role models wisely.

“The women that young women need to be listening to, they're not on podcasts; they're not on TikTok; they're not putting out four Instagram reels per day. You know what they're busy doing? Raising their kids. … Serving at their local church,” he says.

Howerton also notes that the duo’s proposition that a woman, regardless of age, can always find a better partner is “a lie” statistically.

“In general, your best chance to attract and keep a good husband … is when you're a little younger,” he says. “So they're giving actually damaging advice to women. It doesn't play like out like that in the real world.”

“Listening to stuff is how you end up a single lonely spinster cat lady with nobody to visit on the holidays and nobody to visit you in the nursing home.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.