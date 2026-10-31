Bigfoot debunked? 4K version of famous footage calls conspiracy theories into question.

Is Bigfoot finally “debunked”?

A newly enhanced version of the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film offers a much clearer look at the creature that has fueled decades of speculation — but BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t convinced.

“The 1967 Bigfoot footage officially got debunked,” producer Kris Cruz tells Gray and co-host Jeff Fisher, showing them a video of a clearer image of so-called Bigfoot walking through the woods.

“How does that debunk it?” Gray asks.

“Now it’s clear,” Cruz responds. “You can see that it’s an actual human.”

“He still has the fur,” Gray argues.

“If one were to believe that was Bigfoot, you still are not debunking that that’s Bigfoot,” Fisher says. “But we know that the guy already came out and said it was him and his buddies, right? It was debunked a hundred years ago.”

“I think it was, yeah,” Gray agrees. “But that is a much clearer shot of it.”

However, Fisher points out that there’s another Bigfoot sighting that needs debunking.

“What you need to do is debunk the Bigfoot in Boston on top of the building. We need that debunked,” he says.

There’s also a video of “Bigfoot” that was taken from a moving train in the desert, where he appears to hide behind brush as he realizes he’s been seen.

“I think that has been debunked,” Fisher says.

“I think that’s a guy, you know, that does it on purpose for the train rides,” he adds.

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