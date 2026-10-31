‘Prepare for impact’: Glenn Beck issues the warning he hasn’t given since 2007

On October 22, the U.K. government launched a campaign called Be Ready . It’s the start of a three-year national resilience drive that asks households to prepare for up to three days of disruption (from severe weather, power cuts, cyberattacks, or something similar) by stocking up on basic supplies — including water, non-perishable food that needs no fridge or cooking, a flashlight, medicine, a power bank, a battery-powered or wind-up FM radio, and cash.

“And Britain is not alone on this. Germany is telling its people to keep 10 days. France and Ireland and the Netherlands also want 72-hour kits in every home. The Dutch are even now telling their people how much cash to keep in a drawer,” Glenn Beck says.

“The European Union has asked all 450 million of its people to do the same: Prepare,” he adds.

In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched FORTRESS America — a program to make major U.S. military bases generate their own power independent of the civilian grid, harden them against cyberattacks and sabotage, and secure domestic supply chains and reserves so they can keep operating for at least 90 days without outside support if civilian infrastructure is disrupted.

In regard to FORTRESS, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, told Fox News Digital : “The next conflict will likely be fought on multiple fronts. Look at the geopolitics behind any major war. When that happens, global supply chains will break.”

Glenn also highlights other recent stories:

On September 27 at RAF Fairford in England — the base used by U.S. B-1 bombers for Iran strikes — neighbors reported masked men and white vans near the fence. Five men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, and the bombers were later pulled out.

On October 27, Britain charged two 24-year-old British men under the National Security Act in connection with the case, with one accused of assisting Iranian intelligence and the prime minister saying the plot was almost certainly directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, amid dozens of Iran-linked plots in recent months.

Last week, the U.S. military placed an Avenger air defense system on a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway outside Mar-a-Lago, which NORAD confirmed was done at the Secret Service’s request. On October 23, the director of national intelligence issued a memo warning that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target Americans, with some plots reaching advanced stages.

“None of these stories mean the sky is falling,” Glenn says.

But put them together and they spell disaster.

On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” the Blaze Media co-founder issues a warning he says he hasn’t given since 2007.

Glenn ties these developments to a longer-term problem in Europe. After decades of mass migration, crippling debt, energy self-sabotage, and neglected defense, Europe, he says, is in a state of “managed decline.”

“And so what do you have?” he asks. “You have Islamists organizing in the open, telling you what they’re going to do. You have Marxists and communists now no longer bothering to hide what they want or who they are; they are telling you that they are going to overthrow the West and the United States of America.”

The people who are dismissing these threats, Glenn warns, are making a grave mistake.

“When someone says they’re going to kill you, they’re going to take your family, they’re going to destroy your culture, believe them. You’re an idiot if you don’t,” he exclaims.

Glenn argues that is the real reason European countries are telling their citizens to prepare, but they’ll never admit it because “the explanation ends in a confession” no leader would ever dare make.

“No one in Brussels or London is going to give the speech that says, ‘Boy, were we wrong. We should have listened to the people.’ So instead, you get a pamphlet about bottled water,” he says.

While Glenn prays that he is wrong, he fears a “massive war is coming.”

“It may not be a tank crossing a border on a Tuesday morning like we normally think about it. ... More likely, it is the kind of war already begun but enough to cause massive disruption — vans outside of air bases; synagogues firebombed; power grids, water systems probed and bombed or destroyed; neighborhoods that are in trouble, in crisis, with people on the street and the state no longer fully controlling it,” he warns.

Americans, he says, “are not immune” to this brewing catastrophe.

“I beg you, please don’t write this off. The radicals are already inside our house. They are all over the West. And that includes here,” Glenn says.

Midterm elections, which are just a few days away, may “slow it down” — but only if the nation votes wisely, he says.

“If this election goes poorly ... don’t expect a gentle correction,” Glenn warns. “Expect the radicals who have already told you what they want — to abolish the Senate, abolish ICE, erase the border, to treat the gavel as permission.”

“Prepare for impact.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.