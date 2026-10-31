STARSTRUCK: Late-night hacks gush over Dems as midterms loom

They don’t even try to hide it anymore.

Late-night hacks are now full-on DNC pitchmen in the days leading up to the midterm elections. The only thing missing? Door hangers and lawn signs.

Imagine an agent handing a Hollywood star a script written by a prominent 'conservative influencer.' They might fire him or her on the spot.

Maybe they’ll have them by 2028?

Jimmy Kimmel threw softballs at Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) this week while gushing over leftist Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico.

To quote Robert Plant, “Does anybody remember laughter?”

And then there’s Jon Stewart, destroying his legacy in the grand Howard Stern style by going full Dem pitchman on his latest “Daily Show” monologue.

“Send a message to this reckless s**tshow of an administration,” he barked on Monday, the only day of the week he now works. Stern, too, is down to a once-a-week schedule.

The old Stewart might at least have found a way to make a pro-Democrat message funny ...

Parrish the thought

Wait. I thought she was merely "Jenny from the Block"?

Jennifer Lopez is throwing her weight around, according to reports tied to the upcoming Netflix film “The Last Mrs. Parrish.” Lopez and director Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”) are butting heads on the project.

Allegedly. Page Six has the skinny on the film, which the site says has tested poorly. Netflix, Lopez, and Zemeckis united long enough for share an official statement denying every aspect of that account.

That's Hollywood these days. Another behind-the-scenes kerfuffle that could be more entertaining that the film itself ...

Breaking snooze

When the Nazis rose to power in Germany, a few brave souls dared to resist. Sophie Scholl distributed anti-Nazi leaflets until the Gestapo caught her and sent her to the guillotine. Dietrich Bonhoeffer joined the resistance against Hitler and ended up on the gallows. Claus von Stauffenberg planted a bomb in Hitler's headquarters and was executed by firing squad.

But where are such courageous citizens now that America has been crushed beneath the size 12 Florsheim cap-toe Oxford of Der Orange Man? Who among us will risk everything to take a stand?

Kathy Griffin, that's who. At least that's how we imagine the thinking behind her latest unsolicited political screed, which equates voting GOP to keeping fascists in power.

"Can any of you guys not sleep because of fascism? Me too. I'm obsessed with it."

May we recommend a glass of warm milk, Ms. Griffin? Believe us, nobody wants to deprive you of your beauty rest.

Aaron can handle the truth

In Hollywood, we’ll take any sign of self-awareness. Enter Aaron Sorkin. The far-left filmmaker’s scripts are so smart and engaging even some conservatives praise his pen. Sure, “The West Wing” was pure Democrat fantasy, but it was snappy and fun.

As a director? Well, let’s just say he’s a great screenwriter. Sorkin’s latest film, “The Social Reckoning,” came and went at the box office without leaving a mark. He wrote and directed the film, a not-so-subtle attack on both Facebook and President Donald Trump.

Now, Sorkin is questioning his directorial chops.

"There are parts of screenwriting — important parts — that can be taught and can be learned, but there are parts that can’t be. And those parts that can’t be? That’s usually what we mean when we use the word 'talent.’ I’m very worried that the parts of directing that I’m not good at are those parts that you can’t learn.”

Hey — admitting it is half the battle ...

Rom-con?

Hope Skydance asked for a receipt.

The company formerly known as Paramount Skydance just completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing the fabled film studio and its valuable franchises under the same corporate roof. DC Comics. "Harry Potter." "The Lord of the Rings" saga.

And potentially, a heaping helping of red ink.

World of Reel reports (citing unnamed sources quoted by Page Six) that Warner Bros.' 2026 theatrical releases are projected to lose more than $800 million. Think major duds like “Digger,” “Supergirl,” and “The Bride!” Ouch. And more ouches may be coming next year.

Upcoming titles like “Panic Carefully” and “Paris Paramount” (ironic?) arrive with massive budgets. The latter should be the most expensive rom-com ever made.

Why would any rom-com break the budget? That’s Hollywood accounting, and Paramount is learning about it the hard way ...

RELATED: FALLING STARS: Hollywood woke-erati on the outs as Skydance soars

Bloomberg/Roy Rochlin/Mondadori Portfolio/NBC/Getty Images

Write wing

Imagine an agent handing a Hollywood star a script written by a prominent "conservative influencer." They might fire him or her on the spot.

Or not?

“Confession,” coming to select theaters on Nov. 11 along with the company’s streaming site, stars Rob Lowe, Nick Nolte, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”).

The screenwriter? Ben Shapiro.

The film is set in 1938, and Lowe stars as a professor accused of harboring anti-Soviet thoughts. His former student (Franco) is tasked with breaking his spirit.

It’s no secret that stars are punished for having right-leaning views. Just ask Oscar-nominee James Woods, who hasn’t had a sizable film role in more than a decade.

“Confession” could be a dud or a winner. It almost doesn’t matter. Seeing recognizable faces sign up for a project that spoke to them, ignoring the cultural fallout that might ensue, is a positive sign for the culture.