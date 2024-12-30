Rob Gronkowski enthusiastically endorses tax code simplification: 'Gronk simple, Gronk wants simple Tax codes'

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski said on social media that he supports simplification of the tax code.

Gronkowski issued a comical endorsement of the policy after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk reposted a meme on X that reported the size of the federal tax code as more than 73,000 pages.

'Americans collectively spend 6.5 billion hours preparing and filing their taxes each year.'

"The tax code needs drastic simplification!" said Musk.

"Please do!!!!!! Drastic simplification now!!! Gronk simple, Gronk wants simple Tax codes and so does everyone else," Gronkowski posted.

The missive garnered more than a million views after only a few hours on Monday.

Musk was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to head a new government office named the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk has been tasked with rooting out government waste and inefficiencies in order to reduce overregulation and overspending.

Just after the election, the official X account for the DOGE tweeted about tax simplification.

"In 1955, there were less than 1.5 million words in the U.S. Tax Code. Today, there are more than 16 million words," the post read. "Because of this complexity, Americans collectively spend 6.5 billion hours preparing and filing their taxes each year. This must be simplified."

Musk added another reason to seek tax code simplification.

"Simplifying the tax code will increase productivity, instead of incentivizing bizarre tax-avoidance behavior," he posted in November.

Gronkowksi played tight end with the New England Patriots during their historic championship run after being drafted in 2010. He has since become a brand spokesman and sports commentator.

