Gronk 'REVIVED like Frankenstein' after wild nights out; ex-NFL teammate TELLS ALL — but is it TRUE?

There’s no question that Rob Gronkowski is the best NFL tight end in the history of the league.

There’s also no question that the superstar did his fair share of partying — but just how far did it go? One ex-NFL player says it was a little crazier than most know.

“We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots facility there in Foxborough during the off season. Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, you know, stay up ‘till three, four in the morning, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility,” former NFL player and Army veteran Josh Bequette tells Alex Stein.

“He would stagger into the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room.”

“So then, an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their work day, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up. They would roll up one of his sleeves and stick an IV in his arm,” he continues.

According to Bequette, that was all Gronk needed to perform.

“After a couple of hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived and go out there and just kick ass,” he says, adding, “Those kinds of stories just showed me like, 'okay, there’s a level of talent that I just don’t have.'”

“Gronk was up there operating just through the roof,” he says.

Stein is in obvious agreement.

“Man, he was unstoppable, dude,” Stein says.

