Charges authorized against 'f**king rabid' U. Mich female caught on video physically attacking conservative Jewish influencer

A female was caught on video physically attacking a Jewish influencer at a Sunday free speech event at the University of Michigan — and now area prosecutors have authorized charges against the student, according to the Jerusalem News Syndicate.

Alyssa Fountain — administrative assistant with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office in Ann Arbor — told JNS the case was submitted Monday to the office.

'We firmly believe that disagreement is a fundamental part of free expression, but it never justifies violence.'

“We thoroughly reviewed the evidence that was submitted to us,” Fountain noted to JNS.

Fountain added to JNS that Temulun Togochog will be charged with a count of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing an officer and two counts of assault or assault and battery.

The outlet added that it sought comment from the university.

“There is no court date at this time, but a felony warrant for these charges will be issued by the court, and a court date set once she has been arraigned on the charges,” Fountain added to JNS.

The victim — Liz Benichou, who uses the handle "basedinmalibu" on X and Instagram — was apparently shoved to the ground in a violent outburst by the female student who soon was arrested and then hollered the following while in handcuffs: "I should have f**king killed you while I had the f**king chance."

Benichou told Fox News she was hosting an open debate when a female approached, began shouting, and allegedly struck another conservative influencer in the face with her phone before turning on her.

The other conservative influencer was online creator and commentator "The Older Millennial," also known as Joseph Anthony Redden, who was sitting at a foldout table with signs that read "Is Islam evil?" and "Is Islam compatible with the West?" Newsweek said.

The female approached the table asking, "Where’s your permit?" saying the setup was "f**king stupid" and clapping in Redden’s face and shouting, the magazine noted. Redden told police in that moment and later claimed on X that the female struck him. You can view video of that interaction here, after which the female complains about "anti-Muslim people."

Benichou told Fox News that soon the female "came up toward me, and I told her, 'You would not be able to do this in Iran,'" referencing freedom of speech and pointing to the Iranian government's treatment of protesters.

Then Benichou and fellow conservative influencer Cam Higby challenged the female over women's freedoms in Iran, the cable news network added — particularly with respect to how she was dressed and showing "skin."

Benichou can be heard on video — as the female stands directly in front of her — asking onlookers, "Am I wrong? If she walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?"

"And then she just lunged," Benichou told Fox News.

The female used both hands to knock Benichou to the ground and then tried to stomp her before a male intervened and pulled the attacker away from Benichou, video appeared to show.

“Don’t f**king talk to me like that!” the female hollered at Benichou while trying to get back to her, according to video. “You want to f**king get over here?! F**king get over here, bitch!”

The female momentarily escaped the grasp of a police officer, but the officer soon grabbed the female and got her on the ground and began handcuffing her and telling her, "Don't resist."

“Instant f**king karma, bitch,” one onlooker observed as the arrest took place.

Another onlooker commented, "She’s f**king rabid."

The female asked the arresting officer, "What the f**k are you going to do to me? Because I hit a f**king dumb-ass bitch in the face?"

As the female was being escorted to a police vehicle, she continued shouting and cursing at Benichou, Newsweek said.

"I'd do it again every f**king time, you stupid f**king c**t!" video showed the female hollering before adding, "I should have f**king killed you while I had the f**king chance."

Benichou on Monday told "Fox & Friends" she injured her lower back as a result of the attack — but that she won't be silenced.

"It will definitely not dissuade me," she added to the cable news network.

RELATED: 'F**king rabid' leftist female physically attacks conservative Jewish influencer during free-speech event at U. of Michigan: Video

Content warning: A plethora of F-bombs coming your way

Police noted to Newsweek that the attack took place during an "unpermitted political event."

Police at the public university added to JNS on Sunday that Togochog was processed and released; the outlet said it's unclear if she remains on campus.

What's more, JNS said the university contacted Reawaken USA — the faith-based organization that put on the event — and requested removal of video from social media showing the attack to protect Togochog from “negative blowback,” Higby stated.

“Our events are intended to create a space for peaceful conversations surrounding faith, ideas, and differing belief systems,” Reawaken USA stated, according to JNS. “We firmly believe that disagreement is a fundamental part of free expression, but it never justifies violence.”

However, the university in an updated statement Thursday said, "Reports that the University of Michigan requested the removal of video footage of this incident from social media are inaccurate. The university has no knowledge of any such request made by university officials or anyone acting on its behalf."

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