Assimilation is no longer 'possible': British commentator warns that the West has imported too many culturally incompatible migrants

When a country welcomes an overwhelming number of people from different cultures, those men and women no longer feel any need to become part of the nation they have joined.

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas and British commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo have both seen this transform Western countries — and it all started with a melting-pot message.

“I grew up in a time where we heard constantly through education, even through conservative educational institutions, that we are a nation of immigrants. ‘We’re a nation of immigrants’; that got hammered into us,” Freitas says.

“There’s an element of truth to that,” he continues. “But from 1607 to 1776, we were English colonies. And if you look at the vast majority of our immigration, it came from the British Isles.”

Freitas points out that those immigrants were almost exclusively Protestant.

“The assimilation was incredible because it was almost as if everyone understood what they were coming to and the purpose for which they were coming,” he explains.

However, “all of a sudden,” the United States has had “mass importation over the last, arguably, 60 years.”

“We started to mass-import people from vastly different cultures. That it was almost like we were commanded to believe that no, that this is who we’ve always been,” Freitas explains.

“And if you don’t believe that, if you don’t believe that America is nothing more than a propositional civilization, well, then you’re a racist or you’re a xenophobe or you’re a bigot,” he adds.

Mankoo has seen this happening in Britain as well.

“It’s to our fault that we have, for too long, self-flagellated about Britain’s past and Britain’s history. And you need to have a very robust promotion of what you believe is the prevailing, unifying culture,” he tells Freitas.

“But unfortunately,” he continues, “I don’t think assimilation is possible any longer in the United Kingdom, because we have imported such vast numbers of peoples from culturally incompatible lands that they now have enclaves large enough that they never need to engage with wider society.”

“Their daily lives pass with little to no engagement with anybody else,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.