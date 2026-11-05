Gavin Newsom says death penalty is 'incompatible' with California values in massive commutation announcement

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will commute the sentences for all California prisoners on death row.

The historic decision will be one of the last of his administration since he has been term-limited out of office.

'Faithfulness to our values is measured by how we act when it is most difficult to uphold them. For me, this is one of those instances.'

Newsom cited moral reasons for the decision in a lengthy statement Thursday.

"I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," Newsom said in the statement.

"This decision is among the most difficult of my career, not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims' families," he added.

Newsom waited until after Election Day to make the announcement. Governor-elect Xavier Becerra (D) won the election easily against Republican Steve Hilton.

There are currently 548 people on death row in California, making it the largest death-row population in the Western Hemisphere, according to Newsom. They will now have a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The state has also not executed anyone for two decades.

"We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honor their victims," Newsom continued. "Faithfulness to our values is measured by how we act when it is most difficult to uphold them. For me, this is one of those instances."

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Newsom has hinted that he is exploring a run for president in 2028, but he has said he will back off if Kamala Harris mounts another run for president.

"I wouldn't do that to her. I wouldn't do that to you. I wouldn't waste everyone's time," Newsom said to CNN's Jake Tapper as they both tried to fly-fish. "Who needs that?"