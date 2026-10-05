Gavin Newsom RAGES in expletive-ridden rant against Joe Rogan: 'Well done, tough guy!'

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom whined that Joe Rogan wouldn't have him on his incredibly popular podcast to hash out their disagreements.

Rogan has been especially critical of Newsom and his presidential aspirations after the podcaster moved away from California to escape the high taxes and dysfunction of the local and state government.

'He won't have me on. I told him it'd be 10 against 1. Get all your guys, get the ear things. You can have people ask the questions and follow-ups for you. But he won't do it.'

During an interview with Shelby Church on her YouTube channel, the governor fired back.

"[The] problem with Rogan, he won't have me on. He doesn't want to be confronted with the bulls**t that he spews, particularly in the political sense. He's a bulls**t artist in political terms. Sorry, just is," Newsom said.

"I'm happy to confront him, but he won't do it. Now I'm not even interested because it's been two years of him just bashing me on a weekly basis. Well done, tough guy!" he said while clapping sarcastically.

He went on to say he would even allow Rogan to have others debate alongside Rogan with the governor.

"But he won't have me on. I told him it'd be 10 against 1. Get all your guys, get the ear things. You can have people ask the questions and follow-ups for you. But he won't do it."

He went on to say that Rogan had some kind of "anxiety" about being confronted by Newsom, but admitted that he used to listen to Rogan's podcast and even admired him before he turned to the right.

Rogan eviscerated Newsom on his podcast in Oct. 2025 and said even Democrats didn't want him to be president.

"[Democrats] don't have any faith in Gavin Newsom, which is kind of funny because he wants to be president so bad," Rogan said, laughing.

"You can't ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, 'Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I'm gonna fix it. Fix it all," he added.

RELATED: Newsom lashes out at report of MASSIVE fraud in California

Ironically, Rogan used the same insult against Newsom that the governor lobbed at him in the current rant.

"He's a good bulls**t artist. ... The things that he says when he gets confronted with anything — 'We have the highest this and the highest that!'" Rogan continued.

"Like, everybody's leaving! You have the highest unemployment. You have the highest homelessness. Money's missing. You killed Hollywood. Like, Hollywood doesn't exist anymore. It's literally gone!" he concluded. "You mandated vaccines for kids that didn't need them. You guys, he did horrible s**t!"

Newsom responded by calling Rogan too cowardly to defend his position in a debate with the governor.

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