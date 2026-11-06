Liz Wheeler says Trump has a bigger problem than the Iran war after midterm losses

Republicans took a beating in the midterms, and President Trump can’t afford to ignore the reasons why — which BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explains have created a lack of faith in the president.

“Number one,” Wheeler says, “the Iran war obviously impacted President Trump’s base. That’s pretty hard to argue. It’s very obvious that that is the case.”

Wheeler believes the Iran war is partially to blame for two reasons.

Those reasons, she says, are that “people in Trump’s base care about the Iran war due to opposition to forever wars. And also because of how the conflict, the military conflict in Iran, raised gas prices.”

“Those are the two fundamental reasons why the Iran war impacted President Trump’s base,” she adds.

However, while Wheeler also “vehemently oppose[s] forever wars” and “detest[s] high gas prices,” she believes the comparison between the Iran war and “forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan” is an “unfair” one.

“And also based on what Trump’s stated goal is, that I think most agree with at least theoretically, that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon because that poses a direct threat to America — not just our allies, but to us, to America,” she says.

“And also, of course, based on Trump’s history of opposing forever wars. President Trump is the one who introduced, he taught conservatives and Republicans to be against forever wars,” she continues.

Wheeler says another issue people took with the Iran war is that Trump promised Americans that it would “be over in days or weeks,” and that hasn’t been the case.

“You just don’t make a promise like that in politics if you are not confident that you can fulfill that promise because it causes people to lose trust,” Wheeler says.

“It is also worth noting that President Trump’s base would have given Trump more leeway on the war in Iran and even on the domestic implications, the gas prices, if they felt trust in Trump,” she continues, noting that making good on the promise of “justice” would have sealed that trust.

“For example, if Trump, the day that he took office, would have pounded justice ... remember Fauci, Brennan, all of them,” she says.

“But Pam Bondi didn’t do that,” she continues. “Basically zero of the Democrats who weaponized the government under Biden, weaponized government against you, have been held accountable. And people feel that viscerally. They feel disillusioned because that’s why they cast their vote for President Trump.”

“They voted for justice,” she adds.

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